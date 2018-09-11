Log in
SKYCITY Entertainment : NZX Letter - Issue of restricted Share Rights FY18 STI Plan

09/11/2018 | 05:42am CEST

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby notifies that it has today issued 1,898,564 restricted share rights in the company to participating SKYCITY employees under the SKYCITY Restricted Share Rights Plan in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2018.

Each restricted share right granted under the Restricted Share Rights Plan confers a right to receive one ordinary share in the company, which will only vest if the relevant employee remains continuously employed by the company (or a company within the SKYCITY Group) from the date of issue until 1 July 2020.

The following information is supplied pursuant to Listing Rule 7.12.1:

• Class of security Restricted share rights
• ISIN Not quoted
• Number issued 1,898,564 restricted share rights
• Issue price Nil
• Conversion price Nil
• Conversion date 1 July 2020
• Percentage of class issued 100%
• Reason for issue Pursuant to the SKYCITY Restricted Share Rights Plan
• Specific authority for issue Pursuant to NZX Main Board Listing Rule 7.3.6
• Total number of restricted 1,898,564 restricted share rights
share rights on issue
• Date of issue 11 September 2018

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 03:41:06 UTC
