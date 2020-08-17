Log in
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SKYCITY Entertainment : Notice to NZX & ASX - Extension of Alert Level 3 in AKL and Level 2 for Rest of NZ

08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT

17th August 2020

Please see an update on the impacts of COVID-19 following the New Zealand Government's announcement on 14 August 2020 that the COVID-19 Alert Level will remain at Alert Level 3 in Auckland and Alert Level 2 for the rest of New Zealand until 11.59pm on 26 August 2020.

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:32:26 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 697 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2020 287 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2020 414 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,85x
Yield 2020 4,24%
Capitalization 1 782 M 1 168 M 1 164 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 642
Free-Float 96,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,98 NZD
Last Close Price 2,36 NZD
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme Edward Stephens Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Michael Ahearne Group Chief Operating Officer
Rob Hamilton Chief Financial Officer
Glen McLatchie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-40.55%1 168
SANDS CHINA LTD.-21.01%34 338
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.70%32 976
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC25.23%24 428
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-16.01%12 943
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB115.32%12 652
