SKYCITY Entertainment : Notice to NZX & ASX - Extension of Alert Level 3 in AKL and Level 2 for Rest of NZ

17th August 2020
Please see an update on the impacts of COVID-19 following the New Zealand Government's announcement on 14 August 2020 that the COVID-19 Alert Level will remain at Alert Level 3 in Auckland and Alert Level 2 for the rest of New Zealand until 11.59pm on 26 August 2020.
