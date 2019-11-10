SKYCITY Entertainment : Notice to NZX & ASX - Resignation of Richard Didsbury

RE: SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR - RICHARD DIDSBURY

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited advises that Richard Didsbury will retire from the SkyCity Board effective from 11 November 2019.

Mr Didsbury joined the SkyCity Board in July 2012 and, in recent years, has overseen the company's New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) and Horizon Hotel development project as Chair of the Board's NZICC Committee.

Following the recent fire at the NZICC, Mr Didsbury has tendered his resignation to avoid any conflict with his role as Chair of the Northern Express Group (NX2), a private consortium, who, through a public private partnership with the New Zealand Government, is responsible for delivering the Pūhoi to Warkworth project. The project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstone's Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth - the first stage of the Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Wellsford project. NX2's equity investors are the Accident Compensation Corporation and Public Infrastructure Partners II LP (managed by Morrison & Co PIP Limited), ACCIONA Concesiones and Fletcher Building Limited.

The SkyCity Board and management team thank Mr Didsbury for his contribution to SkyCity.

The SkyCity Board has commenced a search for a new non-executive director.

Please find the notice attached.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong

Company Secretary