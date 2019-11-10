Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited    SKC   NZSKCE0001S2

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SKYCITY Entertainment : Notice to NZX & ASX - Resignation of Richard Didsbury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 04:15pm EST

RE: SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR - RICHARD DIDSBURY

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited advises that Richard Didsbury will retire from the SkyCity Board effective from 11 November 2019.

Mr Didsbury joined the SkyCity Board in July 2012 and, in recent years, has overseen the company's New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) and Horizon Hotel development project as Chair of the Board's NZICC Committee.

Following the recent fire at the NZICC, Mr Didsbury has tendered his resignation to avoid any conflict with his role as Chair of the Northern Express Group (NX2), a private consortium, who, through a public private partnership with the New Zealand Government, is responsible for delivering the Pūhoi to Warkworth project. The project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstone's Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth - the first stage of the Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Wellsford project. NX2's equity investors are the Accident Compensation Corporation and Public Infrastructure Partners II LP (managed by Morrison & Co PIP Limited), ACCIONA Concesiones and Fletcher Building Limited.

The SkyCity Board and management team thank Mr Didsbury for his contribution to SkyCity.

The SkyCity Board has commenced a search for a new non-executive director.

Please find the notice attached.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong
Company Secretary

Back to Media Centre

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 21:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROU
04:15pSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Notice to NZX & ASX - Resignation of Richard Didsbury
PU
11/06SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice of NZX & ASX - Investor Da..
PU
10/17SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Annual Meet..
PU
09/16SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice to ASX - Waiver Granted fr..
PU
09/09SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX / NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Capital C..
PU
09/03SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX / NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX - Update of ASX A..
PU
08/29SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of ta..
FA
08/29SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/14SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Full-year results for the twelve months to 30 June 2019
PU
08/13SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX/NZX Announcement - SkyCity Entertainment Group Limit..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 931 M
EBIT 2020 217 M
Net income 2020 198 M
Debt 2020 715 M
Yield 2020 5,15%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,52x
EV / Sales2021 3,21x
Capitalization 2 560 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,94  NZD
Last Close Price 3,88  NZD
Spread / Highest target 8,25%
Spread / Average Target 1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme Edward Stephens Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Michael Ahearne Group Chief Operating Officer
Rob Hamilton Chief Financial Officer
Glen McLatchie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1 633
SANDS CHINA LTD.17.68%41 553
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.83%30 626
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED44.92%13 739
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED1.51%11 756
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED25.94%10 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group