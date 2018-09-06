SKYCITY Entertainment : Notice to NZX - update to ASX Appendix 3A.1

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited has updated the Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 8 August 2018 in relation to the year-end dividend payable to shareholders of the company on 14 September 2018 to record the:

a) applicable New Zealand dollar/Australian dollar exchange rate, being NZD/AUD

of 0.9150; and

b) price at which each new share will be issued under the SKYCITY Dividend

Reinvestment Plan, being NZ$4.0817.

Attached is a copy of the updated Appendix 3A.1, which was lodged with ASX today.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong

Company Secretary