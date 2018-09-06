Log in
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)
SKYCITY Entertainment : Notice to NZX - update to ASX Appendix 3A.1

09/06/2018

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited has updated the Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 8 August 2018 in relation to the year-end dividend payable to shareholders of the company on 14 September 2018 to record the:

a) applicable New Zealand dollar/Australian dollar exchange rate, being NZD/AUD
of 0.9150; and

b) price at which each new share will be issued under the SKYCITY Dividend
Reinvestment Plan, being NZ$4.0817.

Attached is a copy of the updated Appendix 3A.1, which was lodged with ASX today.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 01:06:09 UTC
