SKYCITY Entertainment : Notice to NZX - update to ASX Appendix 3A.1

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited has updated the Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 8 August 2018 in relation to the year-end dividend payable to shareholders of the company on 14 September 2018 to record the:
a) applicable New Zealand dollar/Australian dollar exchange rate, being NZD/AUD
of 0.9150; and
b) price at which each new share will be issued under the SKYCITY Dividend
Reinvestment Plan, being NZ$4.0817.
Attached is a copy of the updated Appendix 3A.1, which was lodged with ASX today.
Yours faithfully
Jo Wong
Company Secretary
