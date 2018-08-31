Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Skyharbour Resources Ltd    SYH   CA8308162038

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD (SYH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VIDEO: Skyharbour Resources Ltd Option Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 03:55am CEST
Option Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for an update with Jordan Trimble, the President and CEO of SkyHarbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) with uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada highlighting the company's summer drill program and their partnership with Azincourt Energy.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94431/syh



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with five drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approx. 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone with drill results returning 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% on the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin which contains an NI 43-101 inferred resource totaling 7.0 million pounds of U3O8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO2 at 0.023%. The project also hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization was recently discovered.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Nick Findler
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3850
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

Ellis Martin
Editor
Email:martinreports@gmail.com
T: +1-310-430-1388
www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD
03:55aVIDEO : Skyharbour Resources Ltd Option Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill East ..
AW
08/22SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Option Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill East Preston Ura..
GL
08/21SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Completes 100% Earn-In and Announces Plans for Upcoming S..
GL
08/02SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.6 Million
GL
07/26VIDEO : Ellis Martin Report with Skyharbour Resources' Jordan Trimble
AW
06/14SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Discovers New High Grade Uranium Mineralization at Maveri..
GL
03/28SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Option Partner Azincourt Enters Year Two of Option Agreem..
GL
03/07SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Option Partner Azincourt's Geophysical Surveys Generate N..
GL
02/26SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Commences Minimum 4,000m Winter Diamond Drill Program at ..
GL
01/23SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD : Skyharbour Option Partner Azincourt Energy to Commenc..
GL
More news
Chart SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Skyharbour Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jordan P. Trimble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James G. Pettit Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Amanda B. Chow Independent Director
Donald Carl Huston Independent Director
Richard T. Kusmirski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD-12.24%0
BHP BILLITON PLC11.41%126 120
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.34%126 120
RIO TINTO-5.44%85 591
RIO TINTO LIMITED-2.89%85 591
ANGLO AMERICAN3.04%29 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.