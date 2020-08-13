Skylark : FY2020 2Q Skylark Financial Results Presentation Material 0 08/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. FY 2020 First Half Financial Results August 13, 2020 Executive Summary H1FY2020 Results Sales 139.1bn yen（-48.4 bn yen, -25.8%YoY) ✓ Same Store: Sales -27.6% YoY, Traffic -30.7% YoY, ATP+4.5% YoY ✓ Delivery Sales: 14.0 bn yen, +20% YoY ✓ Take-out Sales 9.7bn yen, +130% YoY OP -18.1bn yen (-29.2bn yen) FY2020 Guidance Full-year guidance is still "undecided". After the government lifted the state if emergency, the COVID-19 is starting to spread once again at nationwide. This makes extremely difficult to t to forecast changes in the business environment and the impact on our business performance

After the government lifted the state if emergency, the COVID-19 is starting to spread once again at nationwide. This makes extremely difficult to t to forecast changes in the business environment and the impact on our business performance We will disclose it as soon as it is possible to calculate the earnings forecast

No dividend for the interim period and undecided for the full year Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 2 Sales by Region Sales in "South Kanto" area has been the weakest since March.

However, areas other than "South Kanto" areas turn to go down due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 South Kanto Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 3 Changes in the Number of Customers in Central Tokyo Changes in the number of customers after the sate of emergency lifted

Customers at "business district", "downtown" and "sightseeing spot" in the Yamanote Line area are declined

Increased remote work and reduced tourism have a major impact Jonathan's Gusto YoY traffic #of % of total YoY traffic #of % of total shops shops shops shops Stores in Tokyo other than below Areas within 20km to less than 50km from the center of the 23 wards Yamanote Line area 65.7% 36 12.2% 66.9% 60 4.4% 61.4% 73 24.8% 66.7% 82 6.1% 55.5% 37 12.6% 58.2% 45 3.3% * From June 29 to July 12 # of dining-in customers YoY 4 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Sales of Delivery and Take-out （mn yen） Delivery sales 8,000 Sales (LHS) %YoY (RHS) 6,000 4,000 2,000 （mn yen） 45% 8,000 40% 35% 6,000 30% 25% 4,000 20% 15% 10% 2,000 5% Take-out sales 250% Sales (LHS) 200% %YoY (RHS) 150% 100% 50% 0 0% 0 0% 1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q 1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 5 Management Strategy Coexist with COVID-19 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Management Strategy Coexist with COVID-19 Reconstruct store portfolio with the aim of maximizing delivery and take-out sales Carry out Brand conversions to fill the delivery blank area

To shorten the delivery time, review the delivery area of each store and make it smaller

Start the most reasonable pizza take-out shop (Grazie Gardens) Maximize existing assets Open "Karayoshi in Gusto" stores. Targets 1,140 stores by end-March 2021. ＊ Open "Karayoshi in Gusto's stores

end-March 2021. Open "Karayoshi in Gusto's stores Sell full-fledged sushi under Japanese food brands (Yumean and Aiya, approx.235 stores), and expand sushi sales base to hundreds of stores

full-fledged sushi under Japanese food brands (Yumean and Aiya, approx.235 stores), and expand sushi sales base to hundreds of stores Frozen Bamiyan dumpling is sold at existing stores. We will continue to expand our in-house products such as Cheese-IN hamburg Reconstruct the store portfolio Carry out brand conversions to brands supported by the world of after the COVID19 such as Musashinomori Coffee, Totoyamichi, La Ohana, Bamiyan, Steak Gusto and a new dim sum brand, which are with the intention of developing a specialized store format (brand with key products) that induce a high intention to visit stores Menu strategy corresponding new normal ✓ Strengthen specialty stores for each business category (clarify key menu items) ✓ Shift to daytime menus, expand products to meet cafe demand, Reduce the number of eat-in menus 7 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Reconstruction of Store Portfolio: Eliminate Blank Areas for Delivery by Changing Brands Before reconstruction After reconstruction Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Eliminate delivery brank areas Converted Jonathan's to Gusto and started delivery (from July 11)

Expand the area by reorganizing Gusto delivery stores

Delivery daily sales in the entire area doubled year-on-year

*Average from July 11 to Aug 8 Delivery sales trend in the entire area 300% 250% Brand conversion ▼ 200% 150% 100% 50% 0% 6/7 6/14 6/21 6/28 7/5 7/12 7/19 7/26 8/2 Gusto delivery area Expanded Gusto's delivery area after the reconstruction8 Combined Business Format Strategy Utilizing Existing Brands Open "Karayoshi" in Gusto stores Avoid cannibalization between "Karayoshi" brand

Current: Experiment in 4 stores

Expand sequentially from October

1,140 stores to open up to March 2021 All of in-store dining, delivery, and take-out sales are increased After opening "Karayoshi" in Gusto Sales ＋12% *Compare sales of July 16-22 and July 30 -Aug 2 after opening Karayoshi in Gusto Expand sales sushi base Utilize the store network of Yumean (188 stores) and Aiya (47 stores) to sell sushi Current: experiment in 4 stores Eat-in sales take-out +11％ +６％ Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. *Compare sales of the experimental stores from August 6 to August 10 to the sales of the regular store 9 Reconstruction of Store Portfolio: Change Grazie Gardens to Pizza Specialty stores Restart Grazie Gardens as a pizza specialty store Expand as the most reasonable pizza take- out base All you can eat in store at 999yen take-out at 500 yen 1 store in Tokyo opened on Aug 6 July 16 to 19 (before change) vs. August 6 to 10 ATP＋18％ Traffic＋4％ ＋ Plan to start delivery from Sept 4 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 10 Entry Into New Sales Channels Start product sales and plan to sell at on line

Start take-out sales of Bamiyan's frozen dumpling Start selling at 30 Bamiyan stores as well as 7 Gusto stores (from July 9) Sales result for a month Annualized sales increase by 650mn yen The plan from hereon in

Oct-Nov 2020 Open shop on Rakuten and Amazon After Feb 2021 Start sales on own site

2020 Open shop on Rakuten and Amazon After Feb 2021 Start sales on own site Plan to expand to other products by utilizing the facilities of the central kitchens --Productimage-- Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 11 Review of Costs and Investment Build a leaner management system to overcome difficult times Cost reduction (SG&A) Headquarters cost reduction and staff reduction Rent negotiation Cost reduction (COGS) Expand in-house product production Review delivery route/number of weekly deliveries Sharing ingredients between business formats Revised to food loss reduction menu (improve store operation/reduce food loss) Amount of reduction 9.0bn yen - 10.0bn yen Review of capital investment Freezing of new store openings Promotion of IT digital investment: Improvement of usability of home delivery system/ cashless accounting 6.0bn yen - 7.0bn yen Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 12 COVID-19 Control Measures for Customers and Employees Preventing Droplet Transmission (Preventing person-to-person infections: Measures against coronavirus spread by droplet contacts) The Skylark Group encourages customers to wear masks

Placing partitions between the customers tables

Installing plastic protective screens in front of cash register

For the buffet restaurants, installing plastic screens to protect buffet food

All employees must wear masks (Preventing airborne infections: Ensuring restaurant spaces well-ventilated) Implementing in-store ventilation 4 to 6 times per hour using air conditioning systems

Preventing Contact Infections (Preventing coronavirus spread by sanitizing and disinfecting contaminated surfaces) Employees frequently wash hands and use alcohol-based sanitizer Placing sanitizing and disinfecting equipment in the restaurant space Frequently sanitizing door knobs, handles, handrails, the drink bar corner, tables, order terminal screens and other surfaces At buffet-style dining, dividing the buffet area and asking customers to wear nylon gloves and masks Regular changing and washing of food tongs for customers Using cash trays to avoid direct contact with customers

Comporting with local authorities' requests regarding restaurant operating hours Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 13 Financial Results for 6-month Period ended June 30 2020 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Key Financials for H1FY2020 Sales : 139.1bn yen, decreased （ 48.4 ） bn yen, impacted by the COVID19

bn yen, impacted by the COVID19 Operating loss of （ 18.1 ） bn yen

bn yen Adjusted net income of (18.9) bn yen and adjusted ROE is also negative

bn yen and adjusted ROE is also negative In order to control cash out, new store openings, brand conversions, and remodeling have been discontinued from March onwards, unless unavoidable 2020 H1 2019 H1 %YoY （６months） （６months） Sales 139.1bn 187.5bn (25.8)% Same Store Sales Growth (27.6)% Guest Count (30.7)% Average Ticket Price 4.5% Operating Profit (18.1)bn 11.1bn (262.9)% Adjusted Net Income (18.9)bn 5.9bn (421.2)% Adjusted ROE (12.2)% 10.2% (22.4)% Store Footprint New Openings 37, Brand Conversion 27, Remodeling 25 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. DefinitionofSame Store Sales：13 month existing stores/including brand conversion/including Delivery GC(calculatedbyDelivery Sales divided by the average Eat In ATP)15 ROE/Adjusted ROE: LTM base. Not audited numbers. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements ◆ Gloss margin: fell by (2.4)% YoY to 67.5%. Mainly due to temporary deterioration of production and logistics efficiency as a result of sales decline ◆ Labor cost: Decreased 6.0 bn yen, mainly due to a decrease in working hours due to a decrease in the number of customers ◆ Other SG&A: Reduced by 1.9bn yen mainly due to cost control effect H1FY2020 H1FY2019 Variance Bn % of Sales Bn % of Sales Bn %YoY Sales 139.1 100.0% 187.5 100.0% (48.4) 74.2% COGS 45.1 32.5% 56.5 30.1% (11.3) 80.0% Gross Margin 93.9 67.5% 131.0 69.9% (37.1) 71.7% Labor 58.7 42.2% 64.7 34.5% 6.0 90.7% Other SG&A 53.3 38.3% 55.2 29.4％ 1.9 96.6% Operating Profit (18.1) (13.0)% 11.1 5.9％ (29.2) （162.9)% Financing Cost (1.8) (1.3)% (2.5) (1.4)% 0.8 70.1% Profit Before Tax (19.9) (14.3)% 8.6 4.6％ (28.4) （231.9)% Tax Expense (0.9) (0.7)% 3.2 1.7％ (4.1) （29.0)% Net Income (18.9) (13.6)% 5.4 2.9％ (24.3) （353.3)% Adjusted Net Income (18.9) (13.6)% 5.9 3.1％ (24.8) (321.2)% Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 16 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Goodwill 146.1bn yen: This occurred when Bain Capital acquired our company and the goodwill is prorated to each brand. Sales decline due to the COVID19 impact is temporary, and we are not aware of any signs of goodwill impairment at this time.

Debt 154.0bn yen: At end-Q2long-term debt moved to short-term debt under IAS1 74 because of a violation of financial covenants on debt. It is expected that the support of the financial institutions will continue to be secured. （Unit：Bn yen） Q2FY2020 FY2019 Variance Q2FY2020 notes Assets: Current assets 34.7 36.7 （1.9） Non-current assets 412.8 417.3 （4.6） Balance of goodwill 146.1Bn yen Total assets 447.5 454.0 （6.5） Balance of right-of-use asset 121.6Bn yen Liabilities: Current liabilities 204.9 97.6 107.3 Balance of short-term debt 134.0Bn yen Non-current liabilities 130.5 223.6 （93.0） Balance of long-term debt 20.0Bn yen Total liabilities 335.4 321.2 14.3 Balance of lease liability 120.3Bn yen Equities: Equity attributable to 112.1 132.8 （20.8） owners of the Company Total shareholders equities 112.1 132.8 （20.8） (Note) Adjusted ROE : LTM base. Not audited numbers. 25.0% 29.3％ （4.3）% Net leverage ratio = net Equity ratio interest bearing debt (loan - Adjusted ROE （12.2）% 7.6% （19.8）% cash and cash equivalents) / Adjusted EBITDA Net leverage ratio 5.2× 3.1× 17 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Operating cash flow: decreased by (30.9) to 6.9bn yen: of which pre-tax income went into red

to 6.9bn yen: of which pre-tax income went into red Investment cash flow spending reduced by 0.7bn yen to (11.9) bn yen, with control new store openings, store remodeling and digital investment, etc.

bn yen, with control new store openings, store remodeling and digital investment, etc. Financial cash flow: reduced by 28.8bn yen to 2.8bn yen, increase in borrowing of 27.1bn yen and decrease in dividend payment of 2.4bn yen （Unit：Bn yen） H1FY2020 H1FY2019 Variance Operating cash flow (a) 6.9 37.7 (30.9) Investment cash flow (b) (11.9) (12.5) 0.7 Free cash flow (a)+(b) (5.0) 25.2 (30.2) Financial cash fow (c) 2.8 (26.0) 28.8 Loan 24.5 （2.7) 27.1 Dividend (2.0) (4.3) 2.4 Others (19.7) (19.0) (0.7) Change in cash (a)+(b)+(c) (2.1) （0.8) (1.3) Cash balance at closing 16.8 18.1 (1.3) Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 18 Sales Q2FY2020 vs. Q2FY2019(6 months) Sales decreased by (48.4) bn yen to 139.1bn yen. Sales from delivery, take-out and new store sales are increased

bn yen to 139.1bn yen. Sales from delivery, take-out and new store sales are increased Customer traffic decline due to the COVID19 impact is the major reason Bn yen Same Store Sales (50.4)Bn yen 187.5 4.7 3.4 0.3 139.1 0.2 2.4 (0.7) (1.7) (56.9) Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 19 OP Q2FY2020 vs. Q2FY2019(6 months) Operating loss of (18.1) bn yen

bn yen Gross profit margin deteriorated due to temporary deterioration in production and logistics efficiency due to a significant decrease in sales

Existing store costs improved by 3.4 billion due to reductions in rent and advertising expenses Bn yen 11.1 3.4 0.2 (0.1) (0.3) (0.2) (1.2) (18.1) (27.3) (3.1) (0.7) Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 20 Restaurant Development for Q2 2020 New Openings: 37 new stores opened, number of Karayoshi increased to 96 stores Brand Conversions: 19 stores were converted to Karayoshi Remodels ：25 stores remodeled, mainly Jonathan's, Steak Gusto and Gusto Brand New Openings Brand Closure End of Jun.2020 Refresh Conversion Karayoshi 12 19 - 96 - Syabu-Yo 7 - (1) 274 - 2 - 341 2 Bamiyan 5 Gusto 5 3 (3) 1,349 5 Musashinomori Coffee 3 - - 40 - Taiwan Skylark Co., Ltd. 2 - (1) 62 - FLO Prestige 1 - (2) 117 - Steak Gusto 1 - (2) 136 6 Jonathan's 1 - (2) 293 9 Yumean - - - 188 1 Aiya - - - 47 - chawan - - - 19 - Others - 3 (20) 302 2 Group Total 37 27 (31) 3,264 25 stores compared to end Dec.2019 +6 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 21 Appendix Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Dining-in Sales by Brands Recovery of sales of brands: Brands with key items/ purpose of visit Sales YoY % ＜April - May＞ ＜July 27 - Aug 9＞ Musashinomori Coffee Tonkaratei La Ohana Karayoshi Totoyamichi Syabu-Yo 0% 20% 40% 60% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 23 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Changes in Consumer Behavior due to the COVID19 Effects Sales of Aiya's seasonal menu "Lake HAMANA eel" are strong

Sales composition ratio is significantly changed and take-out sales expanded

"Aiya" eel sales ratio Eat-intake-out ※1 Delivery store 2018 2019 2020 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 24 Measures for Delivery and Take-out Sales Enhancement To cover the slump in in-store sales, strengthen take-out and delivery sales by utilizing the nationwide store network ◼ Add brands After September: 10 brands Current: 6 brands (add 4brands, approx. 560 stores） ＋ Strengthen delivery of other companies such as UberEATS and Demaekan

and Demaekan Expand delivery area and improve efficiency Expand delivery-introduced stores and carry out brand conversions to fill blank areas, etc.

delivery-introduced stores and carry out brand conversions to fill blank areas, etc. In order to shorten the delivery time, review the delivery area and promote area reorganization to review delivery area

Improve the deliveryman app to help optimize delivery efficiency Improve each ordering function and convenience for customers Introduce take-out order/settlement function to the Skylark app to increase sales and reduce cashier operation load ✓ Accepting credit card payments and taking out orders at the telephone center 25 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. Number of Delivery and Take-out Site Registrants Number of delivery site registrants 800,000 700,000 600,000 500,000 400,000 300,000 200,000 100,000 0 2019 2020 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 Number of take-out site registrants 600,000 500,000 400,000 300,000 200,000 100,000 0 2019 2020 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 Copyright © SKYLARK GROUP All rights reserved. 26 Disclaimer This document is prepared for general publication of information concerning Skylark Co., Ltd ("Skylark") and will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of Skylark's common stock or any other securities issued by it. Any information related to market trends or industries mentioned in this document is based on information available at present, and Skylark does not guarantee that this information is accurate or complete. Skylark disclaims any obligation to update any information contained herein. Any plan, estimation, calculation, quotation, evaluation, prediction, expectation or other forward- looking information in this document is based on the current assumptions and beliefs of Skylark in light of the information currently available to it, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: economic conditions, trends in the market for food industry, shifts in customer preferences and fluctuations in the price of raw materials. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Skylark Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:02:17 UTC 0 Latest news on SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 02:03a SKYLARK : July 2020 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report PU 02:03a SKYLARK : FY2020 2Q Skylark Financial Results Presentation Material PU 08/11 SKYLARK : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments of “Consolidated Financial R.. PU 07/31 SKYLARK : Update of “Notice Regarding Restructuring of Musashino Mori Coff.. PU 01/20 SKYLARK : Restaurant operator Skylark to end 24-hour operations by April AQ 2019 RETIRING LATE : As pensions underwhelm, more Japanese opt to prolong employment RE 2016 Japanese seek bargains as economy limps, Abenomics loses shine RE 2015 Bain Capital Closes $3 Billion Asia Private-Equity Fund DJ 2014 Online growth prospects help Japan's Recruit shine in market debut RE