Skylark : FY2020 2Q Skylark Financial Results Presentation Material
08/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT
Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd
.
FY 2020 First Half
Financial Results
Executive Summary
H1FY2020 Results
Sales 139.1bn yen
（-48.4 bn yen, -25.8%YoY)
✓ Same Store:
Sales -27.6% YoY, Traffic -30.7% YoY, ATP+4.5% YoY
✓ Delivery Sales:
14.0 bn yen, +20% YoY
✓ Take-out Sales
9.7bn yen, +130% YoY
OP -18.1bn yen (-29.2bn yen)
FY2020 Guidance
Full-year guidance is still "undecided". After the government lifted the state if emergency, the COVID-19 is starting to spread once again at nationwide. This makes extremely difficult to t to forecast changes in the business environment and the impact on our business performance
We will disclose it as soon as it is possible to calculate the earnings forecast
No dividend for the interim period and undecided for the full year
Sales by Region
Sales in "South Kanto" area has been the weakest since March.
However, areas other than "South Kanto" areas turn to go down due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19
South Kanto
Changes in the Number of Customers in Central Tokyo
Changes in the number of customers after the sate of emergency lifted
Customers at "business district", "downtown" and "sightseeing spot" in the Yamanote Line area are declined
Increased remote work and reduced tourism have a major impact
Jonathan's
Gusto
YoY traffic
#of
% of total
YoY traffic
#of
% of total
shops
shops
shops
shops
Stores in Tokyo other
than below
Areas within 20km to
less than 50km from the center of the 23 wards
Yamanote Line area
65.7%
36
12.2%
66.9%
60
4.4%
61.4%
73
24.8%
66.7%
82
6.1%
55.5%
37
12.6%
58.2%
45
3.3%
* From June 29 to July 12
# of dining-in customers YoY
Sales of Delivery and Take-out
（ mn yen ） Delivery sales
8,000
Sales (LHS)
%YoY (RHS)
6,000
4,000
2,000
（mn yen ）
45% 8,000
40%
35% 6,000
30%
25%
4,000
20%
15%
10% 2,000
5%
Take-out sales
250%
Sales (LHS)
200%
%YoY (RHS)
150%
100%
50%
0
0%
0
0%
1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q
1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q
2017
2018
2019
2020
2017
2018
2019
2020
Management Strategy Coexist with COVID-19
Management Strategy Coexist with COVID-19
Reconstruct store portfolio with the aim of maximizing delivery and take-out sales
Carry out Brand conversions to fill the delivery blank area
To shorten the delivery time, review the delivery area of each store and make it smaller
Start the most reasonable pizza take-out shop (Grazie Gardens)
Maximize existing assets
Open "Karayoshi in Gusto" stores. Targets 1,140 stores by end-March 2021. ＊Open "Karayoshi in Gusto's stores
Sell full-fledged sushi under Japanese food brands (Yumean and Aiya, approx.235 stores), and expand sushi sales base to hundreds of stores
Frozen Bamiyan dumpling is sold at existing stores. We will continue to expand our in-house products such as Cheese-IN hamburg
Reconstruct the store portfolio
Carry out brand conversions to brands supported by the world of after the COVID19 such as Musashinomori Coffee, Totoyamichi, La Ohana, Bamiyan, Steak Gusto and a new dim sum brand, which are with the intention of developing a specialized store format (brand with key products) that induce a high intention to visit stores
Menu strategy corresponding new normal
✓ Strengthen specialty stores for each business category (clarify key menu items)
✓ Shift to daytime menus, expand products to meet cafe demand, Reduce the number of eat-in menus
Reconstruction of Store Portfolio:
Eliminate Blank Areas for Delivery by Changing Brands
Before reconstruction
After reconstruction
Eliminate delivery brank areas
Converted Jonathan's to Gusto and started delivery (from July 11)
Expand the area by reorganizing Gusto delivery stores
Delivery daily sales in the entire area doubled year-on-year
*Average from July 11 to Aug 8
Delivery sales trend in the entire area
300%
250%
Brand conversion
▼
200%
150%
100%
50%
0%
6/7
6/14
6/21
6/28
7/5
7/12
7/19
7/26
8/2
Gusto delivery area
Expanded Gusto's delivery area after the
reconstruction
Combined Business Format Strategy Utilizing Existing Brands
Open "Karayoshi" in Gusto stores
Avoid cannibalization between "Karayoshi" brand
Current: Experiment in 4 stores
Expand sequentially from October
1,140 stores to open up to March 2021
All of in-store dining, delivery, and take-out sales are increased
After opening "Karayoshi" in Gusto
*Compare sales of July
16-22 and July 30 -Aug 2 after opening Karayoshi in Gusto
Utilize the store network of Yumean (188 stores) and Aiya (47 stores) to sell sushi
Current: experiment in 4 stores
Eat-in sales
take-out
+11
％
+６％
*Compare sales of the experimental stores from
August 6 to August 10 to
the sales of the regular
store
Reconstruction of Store Portfolio:
Change Grazie Gardens to Pizza Specialty stores
Restart Grazie Gardens as a pizza specialty store
Expand as the most reasonable pizza take- out base
All you can eat in store at 999yen take-out at 500 yen
1 store in Tokyo opened on Aug 6
July 16 to 19 (before change) vs. August 6 to 10
ATP
＋18 ％
Traffic
＋4 ％
＋
Plan to start delivery
from Sept 4
Entry Into New Sales Channels
Start product sales and plan to sell at on line
Start take-out sales of Bamiyan's frozen dumpling
Start selling at 30 Bamiyan stores as well as 7 Gusto stores (from July 9)
Sales result for a month
Annualized sales increase by
650mn yen
The plan from hereon in
Oct-Nov2020 Open shop on Rakuten and Amazon After Feb 2021 Start sales on own site
Plan to expand to other products by utilizing the facilities of the central kitchens
--Productimage--
Review of Costs and Investment
Build a leaner management system to overcome difficult times
Headquarters cost reduction and staff reduction Rent negotiation
Expand in-house product production
Review delivery route/number of weekly deliveries Sharing ingredients between business formats
Revised to food loss reduction menu (improve store operation/reduce food loss)
Amount of reduction
9.0bn yen - 10.0bn yen
Review of capital investment
Freezing of new store openings
Promotion of IT digital investment:
Improvement of usability of home delivery system/ cashless accounting
COVID-19 Control Measures for Customers and Employees
Preventing Droplet Transmission
(Preventing person-to-person infections: Measures against coronavirus spread by droplet contacts)
The Skylark Group encourages customers to wear masks
Placing partitions between the customers tables
Installing plastic protective screens in front of cash register
For the buffet restaurants, installing plastic screens to protect buffet food
All employees must wear masks
(Preventing airborne infections: Ensuring restaurant spaces well-ventilated)
Implementing in-store ventilation 4 to 6 times per hour using air conditioning systems
Preventing Contact Infections
(Preventing coronavirus spread by sanitizing and disinfecting contaminated surfaces)
Employees frequently wash hands and use alcohol-based sanitizer
Placing sanitizing and disinfecting equipment in the restaurant space
Frequently sanitizing door knobs, handles, handrails, the drink bar corner, tables, order terminal screens and other surfaces
At buffet-style dining, dividing the buffet area and asking customers to wear nylon gloves and masks
Regular changing and washing of food tongs for customers
Using cash trays to avoid direct contact with customers
Comporting with local authorities' requests regarding restaurant operating hours
Financial Results for 6-month
Period ended June 30 2020
Key Financials for H1FY2020
Sales : 139.1bn yen, decreased （ 48.4 ）bn yen, impacted by the COVID19
Operating loss of （ 18.1 ）bn yen
Adjusted net income of (18.9) bn yen and adjusted ROE is also negative
In order to control cash out, new store openings, brand conversions, and remodeling have been discontinued from March onwards, unless unavoidable
2020 H1
2019 H1
%YoY
（６months ）
（６months ）
Sales
139.1bn
187.5bn
(25.8)
%
Same Store Sales Growth
(27.6)
%
Guest Count
(30.7)
%
Average Ticket Price
4.5%
Operating Profit
(18.1)
bn
11.1bn
(262.9)
%
Adjusted Net Income
(18.9)
bn
5.9bn
(421.2)
%
Adjusted ROE
(12.2)
%
10.2%
(22.4)
%
Store Footprint
New Openings 37, Brand Conversion 27, Remodeling 25
DefinitionofSame Store Sales
：13 month existing stores/including brand conversion/including Delivery
GC(calculatedbyDelivery Sales divided by the average Eat In ATP)
15 ROE/Adjusted ROE: LTM base. Not audited numbers.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
◆
Gloss margin:
fell by
(2.4)% YoY to 67.5%. Mainly due to temporary deterioration of
production and logistics efficiency as a result of sales decline
◆
Labor cost:
Decreased 6.0 bn yen, mainly due to a decrease in working hours due to a
decrease in the number of customers
◆
Other SG&A:
Reduced by 1.9bn yen mainly due to cost control effect
H1FY2020
H1FY2019
Variance
Bn
% of Sales
Bn
% of Sales
Bn
%YoY
Sales
139.1
100.0%
187.5
100.0%
(48.4)
74.2%
COGS
45.1
32.5%
56.5
30.1%
(11.3)
80.0%
Gross Margin
93.9
67.5%
131.0
69.9%
(37.1)
71.7%
Labor
58.7
42.2%
64.7
34.5%
6.0
90.7%
Other SG&A
53.3
38.3%
55.2
29.4
％
1.9
96.6%
Operating Profit
(18.1)
(13.0)
%
11.1
5.9
％
(29.2)
（162.9) %
Financing Cost
(1.8)
(1.3)
%
(2.5)
(1.4)
%
0.8
70.1%
Profit Before Tax
(19.9)
(14.3)
%
8.6
4.6
％
(28.4)
（231.9) %
Tax Expense
(0.9)
(0.7)
%
3.2
1.7
％
(4.1)
（29.0) %
Net Income
(18.9)
(13.6)
%
5.4
2.9
％
(24.3)
（353.3) %
Adjusted Net Income
(18.9)
(13.6)
%
5.9
3.1
％
(24.8)
(321.2)
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Goodwill 146.1bn yen: This occurred when Bain Capital acquired our company and the goodwill is prorated to each brand. Sales decline due to the COVID19 impact is temporary, and we are not aware of any signs of goodwill impairment at this time.
Debt 154.0bn yen: At end-Q2long-term debt moved to short-term debt under IAS1 74 because of a violation of financial covenants on debt. It is expected that the support of the financial institutions will continue to be secured.
（Unit ：Bn yen ）
Q2FY2020
FY2019
Variance
Q2FY2020 notes
Assets:
Current assets
34.7
36.7
（1.9 ）
Non-current assets
412.8
417.3
（4.6 ）
Balance of goodwill
146.1Bn yen
Total assets
447.5
454.0
（6.5 ）
Balance of right-of-use asset
121.6Bn yen
Liabilities:
Current liabilities
204.9
97.6
107.3
Balance of short-term debt
134.0Bn yen
Non-current liabilities
130.5
223.6
（93.0 ）
Balance of long-term debt
20.0Bn yen
Total liabilities
335.4
321.2
14.3
Balance of lease liability
120.3Bn yen
Equities:
Equity attributable to
112.1
132.8
（20.8 ）
owners of the Company
Total shareholders equities
112.1
132.8
（20.8 ）
(Note) Adjusted ROE : LTM
base. Not audited numbers.
25.0%
29.3
％
（4.3 ） %
Net leverage ratio = net
Equity ratio
interest bearing debt (loan -
Adjusted ROE
（12.2 ） %
7.6%
（19.8 ） %
cash and cash equivalents) /
Adjusted EBITDA
Net leverage ratio
5.2×
3.1×
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Operating cash flow: decreased by (30.9) to 6.9bn yen: of which pre-tax income went into red
Investment cash flow spending reduced by 0.7bn yen to (11.9)bn yen, with control new store openings, store remodeling and digital investment, etc.
Financial cash flow: reduced by 28.8bn yen to 2.8bn yen, increase in borrowing of 27.1bn yen and decrease in dividend payment of 2.4bn yen
（Unit ：Bn yen ）
H1FY2020
H1FY2019
Variance
Operating cash flow
(a)
6.9
37.7
(30.9)
Investment cash flow
(b)
(11.9)
(12.5)
0.7
Free cash flow
(a)+(b)
(5.0)
25.2
(30.2)
Financial cash fow
(c)
2.8
(26.0)
28.8
Loan
24.5
（2.7)
27.1
Dividend
(2.0)
(4.3)
2.4
Others
(19.7)
(19.0)
(0.7)
Change in cash
(a)+(b)+(c)
(2.1)
（0.8)
(1.3)
Cash balance at closing
16.8
18.1
(1.3)
Sales Q2FY2020 vs. Q2FY2019(6 months)
Sales decreased by (48.4)bn yen to 139.1bn yen. Sales from delivery, take-out and new store sales are increased
Customer traffic decline due to the COVID19 impact is the major reason
Bn yen
Same Store Sales
(50.4)Bn yen
187.5
4.7
3.4
0.3
139.1
0.2
2.4
(0.7)
(1.7)
(56.9)
OP Q2FY2020 vs. Q2FY2019(6 months)
Operating loss of (18.1)bn yen
Gross profit margin deteriorated due to temporary deterioration in production and logistics efficiency due to a significant decrease in sales
Existing store costs improved by 3.4 billion due to reductions in rent and advertising
expenses
Bn yen
11.1
3.4
0.2
(0.1)
(0.3)
(0.2)
(1.2)
(18.1)
(27.3)
(3.1)
(0.7)
Restaurant Development for Q2 2020
New Openings: 37 new stores opened, number of Karayoshi increased to 96 stores
Brand Conversions: 19 stores were converted to Karayoshi
Remodels ：25 stores remodeled, mainly Jonathan's, Steak Gusto and Gusto
Brand
New Openings
Brand
Closure
End of Jun.2020
Refresh
Conversion
Karayoshi
12
19
-
96
-
Syabu-Yo
7
-
(1)
274
-
2
-
341
2
Bamiyan
5
Gusto
5
3
(3)
1,349
5
Musashinomori Coffee
3
-
-
40
-
Taiwan Skylark Co., Ltd.
2
-
(1)
62
-
FLO Prestige
1
-
(2)
117
-
Steak Gusto
1
-
(2)
136
6
Jonathan's
1
-
(2)
293
9
Yumean
-
-
-
188
1
Aiya
-
-
-
47
-
chawan
-
-
-
19
-
Others
-
3
(20)
302
2
Group Total
37
27
(31)
3,264
25
stores compared to
end Dec.2019 +6
Dining-in Sales by Brands
Recovery of sales of brands: Brands with key items/ purpose of visit
Sales YoY %
＜April - May ＞
＜July 27 - Aug 9 ＞
Musashinomori
Coffee
Tonkaratei
La Ohana
Karayoshi
Totoyamichi
Syabu-Yo
0%
20%
40%
60%
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
Changes in Consumer Behavior due to the COVID19 Effects
Sales of Aiya's seasonal menu "Lake HAMANA eel" are strong
Sales composition ratio is significantly changed and take-out sales expanded
"Aiya" eel sales ratio
Eat-intake-out
※1 Delivery
store
2018
2019
2020
Measures for Delivery and Take-out Sales Enhancement
To cover the slump in in-store sales, strengthen take-out and delivery sales by utilizing the nationwide store network
◼ Add brands
After September: 10 brands
Current: 6 brands
(add 4brands, approx. 560 stores
）
＋
Strengthen delivery of other companies such as UberEATS and Demaekan
Expand delivery area and improve efficiency
Expand delivery-introduced stores and carry out brand conversions to fill blank areas, etc.
In order to shorten the delivery time, review the delivery area and promote area reorganization to review delivery area
Improve the deliveryman app to help optimize delivery efficiency
Improve each ordering function and convenience for customers
Introduce take-out order/settlement function to the Skylark app to increase sales and reduce cashier operation load
✓ Accepting credit card payments and taking out orders at the telephone center
Number of Delivery and Take-out Site Registrants
Number of delivery site registrants
800,000
700,000
600,000
500,000
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
0
2019
2020
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
Number of take-out site registrants
600,000
500,000
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
0
2019
2020
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
