Skylark : July 2020 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report

08/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT

Aug 13, 2020

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.

(Code 3197)

2020

(%YoY)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

All

Sales

0.0%

1.8%

-22.2%

-57.2%

-46.6%

-29.2%

-25.2%

-25.9%

Sales

-2.4%

-0.4%

-23.9%

-58.2%

-47.8%

-30.6%

-26.4%

-27.4%

Same Store

Traffic

-6.2%

-4.7%

-25.8%

-59.6%

-52.6%

-34.1%

-29.8%

-30.6%

ATP

4.1%

4.4%

2.6%

3.5%

10.2%

5.3%

4.8%

4.5%

New Store Openings

0

7

11

13

5

1

3

40

Store Renovations

0

0

10

15

0

0

0

25

Brand Conversions

2

6

4

4

3

5

4

28

Gusto

1,347

1,346

1,346

1,351

1,351

1,349

1,344

1,344

Bamiyan

334

337

337

340

341

341

339

339

Jonathan's

294

294

295

295

294

291

288

288

Syabu-Yo

268

268

271

272

274

274

274

274

# of Stores

Yumean

188

188

188

188

188

188

188

188

Steak Gusto

137

137

137

138

138

136

135

135

Overseas

61

60

60

61

61

62

62

62

Other

622

622

627

627

622

620

609

609

Total

3,251

3,252

3,261

3,272

3,269

3,261

3,239

3,239

Highlights

Overview

Total Sales: -25.2%, Same Store Sales: -26.4%

  • Sales recovery slowed down due to the nationwide COVID-19 infections surge from end-July
  • From July 1, new restaurant's operating hours started. All stores' closing time changed to 23:30 as a response to post-COVID lifestyle changes. This operating hours' shortening generated a negative impact on sales

SSSTraffic: -29.8%, Average Ticket Price: +4.8%

  • As a feast menu for eating out, the Skylark Group introduced a steak menu such as "Beef rib loin steak shalyapin sauce" at Gusto and "Seafood summer Chinese food" with a luxurious visual sense at Bamiyan
  • As many summer vacation events are cancelled, the Group offers a game campaign uses a digital menu book to make children happy
  • The group strengthen take-out sales. Start takeout sales of "Karayoshi" fried chicken at Gusto, frozen dumpling product at Bamiyan and shabu-shabu set at Syabu-Yo
  • At Aiya, Japanese brand eel sales are strong every summer. And this year, takeout sales of eel are particularly strong
  • In July, delivery sales increased by approx. 42%, take-out sales is approx. 2.4 times higher than the previous year

Other

The Group continues to promote the COVID-19 prevention measures inside and outside the store in accordance with the guidelines of the government.

From August, shorten store operating hours as needed in response to requests from local governments to prevent the spread of the COVID-19

The Group Introduce Sharing Delivery® from Demaekan at approximately 270 stores of 9 brands

1

Highlights

Take-out: Karayoshi's Karaage became available at Gusto

Take-out: Bamiyan's frozen gyoza

Take-out:Shabu-shabu package

2019

(%YoY)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

All

Sales

4.4%

5.6%

5.2%

3.4%

6.4%

3.8%

-2.4%

4.4%

3.4%

-5.6%

2.9%

-2.0%

2.4%

Sales

2.4%

3.3%

3.1%

1.2%

4.2%

1.8%

-4.3%

2.7%

1.5%

-7.5%

0.7%

-4.4%

0.3%

Same Store

Traffic

2.2%

2.4%

0.2%

-1.1%

-0.5%

-3.0%

-8.4%

-2.6%

-4.4%

-11.1%

-2.8%

-7.5%

-3.2%

ATP

0.2%

0.9%

2.9%

2.3%

4.7%

4.9%

4.5%

5.5%

6.2%

4.0%

3.6%

3.3%

3.6%

New Store Openings

10

6

10

7

3

5

4

2

11

9

9

10

86

Remodels

12

18

31

18

15

18

19

12

11

10

11

0

175

Brand Conversions

4

11

10

13

11

2

8

0

1

1

0

1

62

# of Stores

3,195

3,201

3,209

3,225

3,225

3,224

3,232

3,229

3,235

3,242

3,251

3,258

3,258

Note

  1. The data is consolidated domestic sales at restaurant level and does not include overseas sales.
  2. Total sales and Customer traffic are calculated on a monthly sales basis
  3. Same store is defined as a store which has been open for 13 months or longer (includes stores which underwent brand conversion) Customer traffic includes traffic from the delivery business*
    *Customer traffic from delivery = Delivery sales / Average check

Contacts:

IR team

IR_group@skylark.co.jp

2

Disclaimer

Skylark Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:02:18 UTC
