Skylark : July 2020 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report
08/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT
July 2020 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report
Aug 13, 2020
Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.
(Code 3197)
2020
(%YoY)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Total
All
Sales
0.0%
1.8%
-22.2%
-57.2%
-46.6%
-29.2%
-25.2%
-25.9%
Sales
-2.4%
-0.4%
-23.9%
-58.2%
-47.8%
-30.6%
-26.4%
-27.4%
Same Store
Traffic
-6.2%
-4.7%
-25.8%
-59.6%
-52.6%
-34.1%
-29.8%
-30.6%
ATP
4.1%
4.4%
2.6%
3.5%
10.2%
5.3%
4.8%
4.5%
New Store Openings
0
7
11
13
5
1
3
40
Store Renovations
0
0
10
15
0
0
0
25
Brand Conversions
2
6
4
4
3
5
4
28
Gusto
1,347
1,346
1,346
1,351
1,351
1,349
1,344
1,344
Bamiyan
334
337
337
340
341
341
339
339
Jonathan's
294
294
295
295
294
291
288
288
Syabu-Yo
268
268
271
272
274
274
274
274
# of Stores
Yumean
188
188
188
188
188
188
188
188
Steak Gusto
137
137
137
138
138
136
135
135
Overseas
61
60
60
61
61
62
62
62
Other
622
622
627
627
622
620
609
609
Total
3,251
3,252
3,261
3,272
3,269
3,261
3,239
3,239
Highlights
Overview
Total Sales: -25.2%, Same Store Sales: -26.4%
Sales recovery slowed down due to the nationwide COVID-19 infections surge from end-July
From July 1, new restaurant's operating hours started. All stores' closing time changed to 23:30 as a response to post-COVID lifestyle changes. This operating hours' shortening generated a negative impact on sales
SSSTraffic: -29.8%, Average Ticket Price: +4.8%
As a feast menu for eating out, the Skylark Group introduced a steak menu such as "Beef rib loin steak shalyapin sauce" at Gusto and "Seafood summer Chinese food" with a luxurious visual sense at Bamiyan
As many summer vacation events are cancelled, the Group offers a game campaign uses a digital menu book to make children happy
The group strengthen take-out sales. Start takeout sales of "Karayoshi" fried chicken at Gusto, frozen dumpling product at Bamiyan and shabu-shabu set at Syabu-Yo
At Aiya, Japanese brand eel sales are strong every summer. And this year, takeout sales of eel are particularly strong
In July, delivery sales increased by approx. 42%, take-out sales is approx. 2.4 times higher than the previous year
Other
The Group continues to promote the COVID-19 prevention measures inside and outside the store in accordance with the guidelines of the government.
From August, shorten store operating hours as needed in response to requests from local governments to prevent the spread of the COVID-19
The Group Introduce Sharing Delivery® from Demaekan at approximately 270 stores of 9 brands
Highlights
Take-out: Karayoshi's Karaage became available at Gusto
Take-out: Bamiyan's frozen gyoza
Take-out:Shabu-shabu package
2019
(%YoY)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Total
All
Sales
4.4%
5.6%
5.2%
3.4%
6.4%
3.8%
-2.4%
4.4%
3.4%
-5.6%
2.9%
-2.0%
2.4%
Sales
2.4%
3.3%
3.1%
1.2%
4.2%
1.8%
-4.3%
2.7%
1.5%
-7.5%
0.7%
-4.4%
0.3%
Same Store
Traffic
2.2%
2.4%
0.2%
-1.1%
-0.5%
-3.0%
-8.4%
-2.6%
-4.4%
-11.1%
-2.8%
-7.5%
-3.2%
ATP
0.2%
0.9%
2.9%
2.3%
4.7%
4.9%
4.5%
5.5%
6.2%
4.0%
3.6%
3.3%
3.6%
New Store Openings
10
6
10
7
3
5
4
2
11
9
9
10
86
Remodels
12
18
31
18
15
18
19
12
11
10
11
0
175
Brand Conversions
4
11
10
13
11
2
8
0
1
1
0
1
62
# of Stores
3,195
3,201
3,209
3,225
3,225
3,224
3,232
3,229
3,235
3,242
3,251
3,258
3,258
Note
The data is consolidated domestic sales at restaurant level and does not include overseas sales.
Total sales and Customer traffic are calculated on a monthly sales basis
Same store is defined as a store which has been open for 13 months or longer (includes stores which underwent brand conversion) Customer traffic includes traffic from the delivery business*
*Customer traffic from delivery = Delivery sales / Average check