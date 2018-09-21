Log in
Skyline Champion Corporation : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering

09/21/2018 | 02:24am CEST

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock, which was upsized from 6,000,0000 shares to 10,000,000 shares. The shares are being offered by certain of the Company’s shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) at a price to the public of $29.25 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares from the Selling Shareholders. The offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead bookrunning managers, Barclays Capital Inc., Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. are acting as bookrunning managers and CJS Securities, Inc. is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement (including a prospectus) filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, the prospectus in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in each of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by calling (800) 221-1037 or emailing newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; by contacting RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or by calling (866) 375-6829 or emailing equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (877) 547-6340, or emailing Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed in June of 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs more than 6,800 people and is the largest independent factory-built housing company in North America. With more than 65 years of homebuilding experience and 36 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from 10 dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well know brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the offering. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, including risks and uncertainties relating to the consummation of the proposed offering by the Selling Shareholders and the risks identified, or incorporated by reference, in the prospectus supplement or accompanying prospectus.


© Business Wire 2018
