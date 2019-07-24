Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Skyline Champion Corp    SKY

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP

(SKY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skyline Champion Corporation : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), announced today that Mark Yost, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Janowicz, Director of Investor Relations and External Reporting, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
  • Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Additional company information is available on the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion’s website at: www.skylinechampion.com.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

OUR COMPANY

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed in June 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs approximately 7,000 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With more than 65 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well know brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP
06:01pSKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
07/15SKYLINE CHAMPION : Corporation unveils new manufactured housing facility in Loui..
BU
07/15SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Dat..
BU
06/25SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION : to Participate in the 19th Annual CJS Securities ..
BU
05/23SKYLINE CHAMPION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
05/22SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/21SKYLINE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21SKYLINE CHAMPION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
05/20SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION : to Participate in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum In..
BU
05/07SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earni..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 462 M
EBIT 2020 92,3 M
Net income 2020 71,6 M
Finance 2020 126 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 1 542 M
Chart SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP
Duration : Period :
Skyline Champion Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,50  $
Last Close Price 28,21  $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith A. Anderson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Bernlohr Chairman
Laurie Hough Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. Bevacqua Independent Director
John C. Firth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP82.30%1 542
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-7.73%19 427
D.R. HORTON25.82%16 274
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD19.89%12 091
PULTEGROUP28.82%8 416
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS39.50%8 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group