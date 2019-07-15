Skyline Champion : Corporation unveils new manufactured housing facility in Louisiana

Plant to produce homes under the Skyline and Champion brand names; to create 200-plus jobs over the long term

The best hometown in the world just got even better. Today, Skyline Champion debuted its newest manufactured housing facility in Leesville — the only factory-built housing facility in the state of Louisiana and the 38th operated by the company. The 127,000 square-foot plant will produce homes that meet the high standards of the HUD code for manufactured housing and offer an array of competitive amenities. The plant is expected to:

Create 200-plus jobs over the long term

Increase capacity to meet growing demand for attainable housing

Deliver quality homes to customers in Louisiana and neighboring states

The plant’s first house — a well-appointed, single-section home — will also be revealed this week. This home, as well as all other homes to be produced at the plant, was constructed using wall and floor component automation equipment. New to Skyline Champion and the manufactured housing industry at large, this innovative equipment and process will help improve quality, production efficiency and material usage. “Continuing to innovate and improve our manufacturing processes is one of the company’s primary focuses for all of our facilities,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO. “Not only will this improve the value and quality of our homes for future homebuyers, it will also improve the safety and work environment for our employees.”

“We are so pleased to be opening our new manufactured housing facility in Louisiana and to bring these exceptional homes directly to the great people of this state,” said Wade Lyall, Executive Vice President, Business Development. “We’re also honored to collaborate with State and Local officials, Louisiana Economic Development, and the talented Leesville workforce to continue to grow and offer hundreds of new jobs.”

The Leesville facility makes the sixth production line added by the company nationally over the past three years and supports the company’s focus of growing capacity in markets where there is high demand for high quality attainable housing.

The Grand Opening event was celebrated with special guests Don Pearson - Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, Rick Allen - Mayor of Leesville, representatives from the local Chamber of Commerce, plant employees and management team.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed June 1st, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation and Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The company employs over 7,000 people and is one of the largest homebuilders in North America. With over 65 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned to build a wide variety of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior, and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and RV industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

