Skyline Champion Corporation : Announces Change of Location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), today announced that, because of the continuing public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in consideration of the health and well-being of shareholders and other meeting participants, the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time (the “Annual Meeting”), will not be held at the Company’s principal executive offices, but instead will be held solely by means of remote communication in a virtual meeting format by live audio webcast over the Internet. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Only shareholders of record of the Company at the close of business on June 3, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. In order to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, shareholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/SKY prior to the deadline of July 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the registration process, shareholders will be able to submit questions and, upon completion of registration, will receive an email confirming registration and containing a link to the proxy ballot. On the day of the Annual Meeting, approximately one hour before the Meeting, shareholders who properly registered in advance will receive a link to access the virtual meeting site. The Company does not expect to take further questions during the virtual meeting. A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format (the “Notice”) is being made available to shareholders of record and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, shareholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

The virtual format of the Annual Meeting is designed to provide shareholders the rights and opportunities to participate and vote their shares as they would have at an in-person meeting. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting through the live audio webcast, we urge shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously mailed or made available to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

