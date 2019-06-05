SkyWest : Reports May 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, UT,June 6, 2019 - SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of May 2019.
SkyWest Airlines reported 124,404 block hours in May 2019, an increase of 8.3% from May 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since May 2018.
Additional flight statistics for May are included in the accompanying table.
SKYWEST AIRLINES MAY FLIGHT STATISTICS
Month
Month
Month
YTD
YTD
YTD
Block Hour Summary
May 2019
May 2018
% Change
May 2019
May 2018
% Change
By aircraft type:
E175s
44,803
36,680
22.1
214,116
171,279
25.0
CRJ900s
10,360
9,468
9.4
51,950
46,716
11.2
CRJ700s
26,057
22,234
17.2
122,613
110,327
11.1
Dual-class fleet
81,220
68,382
18.8
388,679
328,322
18.4
CRJ200s
43,184
46,470
(7.1)
204,077
227,532
(10.3)
SkyWest Airlines total
124,404
114,852
8.3
592,756
555,854
6.6
Other Flight Statistics
Month
Month
Month
YTD
YTD
YTD
SkyWest Airlines:
May 2019
May 2018
% Change
May 2019
May 2018
% Change
Departures
72,713
66,915
8.7
335,423
316,816
5.9
Passengers
3,845,886
3,443,673
11.7
17,046,229
15,725,321
8.4
Load Factor
83.9
82.9
1.0 pts
80.4
80.1
0.3 pts
On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with more than 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.