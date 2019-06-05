SkyWest : Reports May 2019 Traffic

SkyWest Airlines reported 124,404 block hours in May 2019, an increase of 8.3% from May 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since May 2018.

SKYWEST AIRLINES MAY FLIGHT STATISTICS

Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD Block Hour Summary May 2019 May 2018 % Change May 2019 May 2018 % Change By aircraft type: E175s 44,803 36,680 22.1 214,116 171,279 25.0 CRJ900s 10,360 9,468 9.4 51,950 46,716 11.2 CRJ700s 26,057 22,234 17.2 122,613 110,327 11.1 Dual-class fleet 81,220 68,382 18.8 388,679 328,322 18.4 CRJ200s 43,184 46,470 (7.1) 204,077 227,532 (10.3) SkyWest Airlines total 124,404 114,852 8.3 592,756 555,854 6.6 Other Flight Statistics Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD SkyWest Airlines: May 2019 May 2018 % Change May 2019 May 2018 % Change Departures 72,713 66,915 8.7 335,423 316,816 5.9 Passengers 3,845,886 3,443,673 11.7 17,046,229 15,725,321 8.4 Load Factor 83.9 82.9 1.0 pts 80.4 80.1 0.3 pts

On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

