SKYWEST, INC.

(SKYW)
03/06/2019 | 06:27pm EST
50.77 USD   -2.25%
SkyWest : Start Your Engines for the Annual SkyWest Mini Indy!

03/06/2019 | 06:27pm EST

Media Contact:

Corporate Communications 435.634.3553

-- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -

North Platte Celebrates United Express Service to Denver Feb. 1

North Platte, Nebraska Jan. 25, 2018 - SkyWest Airlines is pleased to launch new United Express jet service from North Platte Regional Airport (LBF) to Denver International on Feb. 1! In celebration of the inaugural flight, SkyWest and the airport will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and formal remarks on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.

CT. The first flight departs North Platte to Denver at 2:33 p.m.

"The inaugural flight event is a chance to celebrate expanding travel opportunities for North Platte travelers," said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director - Market Development. "We look forward to commemorating this special occasion and are excited to provide more choice and convenience to North Platte passengers."

With 370 daily United and United Express flights from Denver, North Platte travelers will have access to United destinations around the globe. North Platte customers who fly United will also be able to accrue MileagePlus Miles as members of United's MileagePlus loyalty program. Each of the daily United Express flights from North Platte is ideally scheduled for both business and leisure travelers, providing well-timed connection opportunities in Denver.

SkyWest will operate the daily flights using the quiet, comfortable 50-seat Bombardier-manufactured CRJ200 jet aircraft. SkyWest is a top CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer's most reliable operator in North America five times.

Tickets are available now atwww.united.comor by calling United reservations at 800.864.8331. The lowest fares can always be found onwww.united.com.

About SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) partners with the world's largest network carriers including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. With a fleet of 423 aircraft, SkyWest's more than 12,800 aviation professionals operate nearly 2,000 flights each day to 233 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest is known for its industry-leading workforce, exceptional leadership team, and continued solid operational and economic performance. The airline is headquartered in St. George, Utah. Visitwww.skywest.comfor more information and follow @SkyWestAirlines on Twitter.

Editor's Note

Additional high-resolution images and B-roll available upon request.

(# # #)

Disclaimer

SkyWest Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 23:26:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 837 M
EBIT 2019 516 M
Net income 2019 302 M
Debt 2019 2 447 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
P/E ratio 2020 8,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 2 697 M
Technical analysis trends SKYWEST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 67,6 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell A. Childs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry C. Atkin Chairman
Robert J. Simmons Chief Financial Officer
Justin Esplin Vice President-Information Technology
Henry J. Eyring Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYWEST, INC.18.60%2 697
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-2.22%33 757
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.58%22 685
AIR CHINA LTD.29.45%19 636
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.98%16 379
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.96%14 986
