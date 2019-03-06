SkyWest : Start Your Engines for the Annual SkyWest Mini Indy!

Media Contact:

North Platte Celebrates United Express Service to Denver Feb. 1

North Platte, Nebraska Jan. 25, 2018 - SkyWest Airlines is pleased to launch new United Express jet service from North Platte Regional Airport (LBF) to Denver International on Feb. 1! In celebration of the inaugural flight, SkyWest and the airport will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and formal remarks on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.

CT. The first flight departs North Platte to Denver at 2:33 p.m.

"The inaugural flight event is a chance to celebrate expanding travel opportunities for North Platte travelers," said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director - Market Development. "We look forward to commemorating this special occasion and are excited to provide more choice and convenience to North Platte passengers."

With 370 daily United and United Express flights from Denver, North Platte travelers will have access to United destinations around the globe. North Platte customers who fly United will also be able to accrue MileagePlus Miles as members of United's MileagePlus loyalty program. Each of the daily United Express flights from North Platte is ideally scheduled for both business and leisure travelers, providing well-timed connection opportunities in Denver.

SkyWest will operate the daily flights using the quiet, comfortable 50-seat Bombardier-manufactured CRJ200 jet aircraft. SkyWest is a top CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer's most reliable operator in North America five times.

Tickets are available now atwww.united.comor by calling United reservations at 800.864.8331. The lowest fares can always be found onwww.united.com.

