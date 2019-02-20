Skyworks : Collaborates with MediaTek on Innovative 5G Platform

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
today announced that MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company
that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year, is utilizing its
Sky5™ suite for their new 5G reference platforms. Specifically,
Skyworks’ complete 5G front-end architecture is being combined with
MediaTek’s 5G baseband chipset to deliver highly integrated solutions
targeting open market mobile products. The comprehensive sub-6 GHz
system enables high-speed network experiences with optimized efficiency
and near zero latency, empowering revolutionary emerging applications.
“Given Skyworks’ RF expertise and proven performance over successive
wireless standards, they are a perfect complement to MediaTek for
bringing breakthrough solutions to the market,” said TL Lee, general
manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit. “Our
strategic relationship has spanned from 2G to 4G/LTE Advanced and now
5G. Together we have created a solid foundation to address the
complexities of 5G and deliver a powerful ecosystem.”
“We are excited to be working with MediaTek to accelerate our mutual
vision of enabling 5G,” said Joel King, senior vice president and
general manager of Mobile Solutions at Skyworks. “With our Sky5™ suite,
we are enhancing performance in a fully integrated system, facilitating
seamless implementations and faster end-user equipment rollouts as
demand for greater speeds and efficiency surges.”
About Sky5™
All Sky5™ solutions support new 5G NR waveforms and spectrum in addition
to enhanced carrier aggregation and 4G/5G dual connectivity, while
delivering exceptional levels of integration and performance.
For more information about our comprehensive Sky5™ portfolio, visit www.skyworksinc.com/Products_Sky5
or contact Sky5@skyworksinc.com.
Skyworks at Mobile World Congress
Skyworks representatives will be in the Executive Meeting Area in Hall
2, 2G3Ex and 2G5Ex.
About MediaTek Inc.
MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor
company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a
market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile
device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our
dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in
several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile
technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of
products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes,
wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires
people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals
through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it
drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com
for more information.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband,
cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices
(NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
