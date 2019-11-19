Log in
Skyworks : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

11/19/2019

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Durham Karilee A

(Month/Day/Year)

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.[ SWKS ]

Statement

11/12/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

5221 CALIFORNIA AVENUE

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

X

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

SVP, Human Resources

Form filed by More than One

IRVINE

CA

92617

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

5,510

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or Exercise

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Price of

Direct (D)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted Stock Units

(1)

(1)

Common Stock

13,278

(2)

D

Restricted Stock Units

(3)

(3)

Common Stock

3,993

(2)

D

Restricted Stock Units

(4)

(4)

Common Stock

7,293

(2)

D

Restricted Stock Units

(5)

(5)

Common Stock

8,103

(2)

D

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The restricted stock units vest in four (4) equal installments, beginning on 4/9/2019 and ending on 4/9/2022.
  2. Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive one (1) share of common stock upon vesting of the unit.
  3. The restricted stock units vest in four (4) equal installments, beginning on 11/6/2019 and ending on 11/6/2022.
  4. The restricted stock units vest in four (4) equal installments, beginning on 11/5/2020 and ending on 11/5/2023.
  5. The restricted stock units vest in two (2) equal installments, beginning on 11/5/2020 and ending on 11/5/2021.

Remarks:

Daniel L. Ricks, as Attorney-

In-Fact for Karilee A. Durham

** Signature of Reporting Person

11/19/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Liam K. Griffin, Kris Sennesael, Robert J. Terry, Matthew T. Sant and Daniel L. Ricks, signing individually, the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, an officer, director or holder of 10% of more of a registered class of securities of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the rules thereunder;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute such Forms 3, 4 or 5; complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto; and timely file such forms or amendments with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any nature whatsoever in connection with the foregoing, which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned; it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the earliest to occur of (a) the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, (b) revocation by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, or (c) as to any attorney-in-fact individually, upon such attorney-in-fact's employment with Company being terminated.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 19th day of November, 2019.

/s/ Karilee A. Durham

SIGNATURE

Karilee A. Durham

PRINTED NAME

Disclaimer

Skyworks Solutions Inc. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 00:39:07 UTC
