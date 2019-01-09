Skyworks : Powers Next Generation 4G/5G Mobile Hotspots

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
today announced that its SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 portfolio is being leveraged
by Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions, for their next generation mobile hotspot.
Given the significant growth in mobile subscribers and densification of
data traffic – which will intensify with 5G – demand for portable,
reliable, anytime connectivity is rapidly increasing. Skyworks’ compact,
highly-integrated front-end system is being utilized in combination with
Qualcomm’s LTE X20 modem to power Inseego’s MiFi 8800L device, the
industry’s first commercially available gigabit LTE platform for Cat 18.
The complete, global solution covers more than 23 bands and provides
ultra-fast user experiences with enterprise-grade security.
“Leveraging decades of expertise, Skyworks’ innovative cellular
solutions are enabling a growing number of diverse applications,” said
Carlos Bori, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Skyworks.
“Mobile hotspots and IoT enterprise devices represent yet another
burgeoning market where Skyworks’ advanced wireless architectures are
facilitating broad coverage and premium performance.”
“As we accelerate towards 5G, Skyworks is the ideal partner to provide
next level performance across consumer, enterprise and IoT use cases,”
said Ashish Sharma, chief marketing officer and executive vice president
of IoT and mobile solutions for Inseego. “Skyworks’ leading wireless
engines seamlessly interface with our robust technologies to deliver
unprecedented LTE speeds and highly-reliable connections in dense
traffic areas, a forerunner to what 5G networks will offer.”
According to Zion Market Research, the mobile hotspot router market is
expected to increase from approximately $2 billion in 2017 to more than
$7 billion by 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent.1
About Skyworks’ SkyOne Ultra 3.0 Portfolio
The SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 family utilizes Skyworks’ SkyBlue™ enabling
technology to deliver the strict performance and efficiency requirements
for today’s Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The highly-integrated
architectures incorporate all of the power amplification, integrated
filtering, antenna switching and diversity receive functionality in an
extremely compact package, facilitating seamless deployment of cellular
connectivity across a wide range of IoT products. Solutions include:
-
SKY78130-13
– Low band 3G/4G SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 module
-
SKY78131-13
– Mid band 3G/4G SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 module
-
SKY78132-21
– High band 3G/4G SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 module
-
SKY87021-11
– RF front-end power management IC
-
SKY13716-11
– Low band, low noise amplifier (LNA) diversity receive module
-
SKY13751-11
– Mid-high band/Ultra-high band LNA diversity receive module
-
SKY13719-11
– Mid/High/Ultra-high band LNA MIMO receive module
-
SKY77794-12
– Band 42 power amplifier with SkyBlue™
For more information, visit Skyworks’ cellular
connectivity solutions for IoT.
Skyworks at CES
Skyworks will be hosting customer meetings at CES in the Las Vegas
Convention Center, MP 25961.
1. Zion Market Research. (2018, September 11). Global Mobile Hotspot
Router Market Set For Rapid Growth, To Reach Around USD 7.07 Billion By
2024 [Press release]. Retrieved from https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/mobile-hotspot-router-market.
