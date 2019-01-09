Skyworks : Powers Next Generation 4G/5G Mobile Hotspots

Delivering Unparalleled Connectivity Experiences

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 portfolio is being leveraged by Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, for their next generation mobile hotspot. Given the significant growth in mobile subscribers and densification of data traffic – which will intensify with 5G – demand for portable, reliable, anytime connectivity is rapidly increasing. Skyworks’ compact, highly-integrated front-end system is being utilized in combination with Qualcomm’s LTE X20 modem to power Inseego’s MiFi 8800L device, the industry’s first commercially available gigabit LTE platform for Cat 18. The complete, global solution covers more than 23 bands and provides ultra-fast user experiences with enterprise-grade security.

“Leveraging decades of expertise, Skyworks’ innovative cellular solutions are enabling a growing number of diverse applications,” said Carlos Bori, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Skyworks. “Mobile hotspots and IoT enterprise devices represent yet another burgeoning market where Skyworks’ advanced wireless architectures are facilitating broad coverage and premium performance.”

“As we accelerate towards 5G, Skyworks is the ideal partner to provide next level performance across consumer, enterprise and IoT use cases,” said Ashish Sharma, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of IoT and mobile solutions for Inseego. “Skyworks’ leading wireless engines seamlessly interface with our robust technologies to deliver unprecedented LTE speeds and highly-reliable connections in dense traffic areas, a forerunner to what 5G networks will offer.”

According to Zion Market Research, the mobile hotspot router market is expected to increase from approximately $2 billion in 2017 to more than $7 billion by 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent.1

About Skyworks’ SkyOne Ultra 3.0 Portfolio

The SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 family utilizes Skyworks’ SkyBlue™ enabling technology to deliver the strict performance and efficiency requirements for today’s Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The highly-integrated architectures incorporate all of the power amplification, integrated filtering, antenna switching and diversity receive functionality in an extremely compact package, facilitating seamless deployment of cellular connectivity across a wide range of IoT products. Solutions include:

SKY78130-13 – Low band 3G/4G SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 module

SKY78131-13 – Mid band 3G/4G SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 module

SKY78132-21 – High band 3G/4G SkyOne® Ultra 3.0 module

SKY87021-11 – RF front-end power management IC

SKY13716-11 – Low band, low noise amplifier (LNA) diversity receive module

SKY13751-11 – Mid-high band/Ultra-high band LNA diversity receive module

– Mid-high band/Ultra-high band LNA diversity receive module SKY13719-11 – Mid/High/Ultra-high band LNA MIMO receive module

– Mid/High/Ultra-high band LNA MIMO receive module SKY77794-12 – Band 42 power amplifier with SkyBlue™

For more information, visit Skyworks’ cellular connectivity solutions for IoT.

Skyworks at CES

Skyworks will be hosting customer meetings at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center, MP 25961.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

