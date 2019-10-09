Skyworks : Ramps Solutions for Next Generation Wi-Fi 6 Applications

Market Leaders Choose Skyworks Connectivity Modules

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its advanced connectivity solutions are powering next generation Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) devices from the world’s leading connected home and mesh network providers, including Arris, Asus, D-Link, Netgear, Ruckus and TP-Link. Specifically, Skyworks’ modules are being leveraged in all of the latest Wi-Fi 6 routers named in a recent CNET article.

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest 802.11 wireless standard that is pushing the performance envelope with speeds up to 30 percent faster than the previous 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) protocol. These state-of-the-art routers accommodate the growing number of cloud devices and users in today’s connected home by optimizing overall efficiency and data throughput. Skyworks’ powerful modules facilitate this enhanced functionality with best-in-class linearity and performance in the smallest footprint available.

“Skyworks has decades of experience developing cutting-edge technologies for successive wireless standards and we are proud to partner with industry leaders to bring next generation products to the market, particularly as Wi-Fi 6 quickly gains momentum,” said Dave Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. “Faster, more reliable and efficient Wi-Fi coverage is becoming increasingly important as more and more devices and users are connected in smart homes. Our portfolio of high performance solutions provides our customers with all the required functionality to deliver maximum Wi-Fi range and speeds to address the need for always-on connectivity.”

According to ABI Research estimates, Wi-Fi 6 chipset shipments are expected to grow from approximately 127 million units in 2019 to close to 2 billion units by 2024, representing a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 73 percent.

About Skyworks’ Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Solutions

Skyworks’ innovative solutions expedite time-to-market by incorporating all the required functionality to deliver maximum performance and contain a logarithmic power detector to support wide dynamic ranges, low power consumption and improved thermal management. Select products from Skyworks’ Wi-Fi 6 portfolio include:

SKY85006-11 – 2.4 GHz high power WLAN power amplifier (PA)

SKY85216-11 – 2.4 GHz receive front-end module (FEM) with integrated SPDT switch and low-noise amplifier (LNA)

SKY85331-11 – 2.4 GHz high power WLAN FEM with SPDT transmit/receive switch, LNA with bypass and PA

SKY85333-11 – 2.4 GHz high power WLAN FEM with SPDT transmit/receive switch, LNA with bypass and PA

SKY85743-21 – 5 GHz WLAN FEM with SPDT transmit/receive switch, LNA with bypass and PA

SKY85747-11 – 5 GHz WLAN FEM with SPDT transmit/receive switch, LNA with bypass and PA

SKY85755-11 – 5 GHz WLAN FEM with SPDT transmit/receive switch, LNA with bypass and PA

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

