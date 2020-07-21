Skyworks : Ships Over 150 Million BAW Filter-Enabled Modules

Company is Poised to Scale Aggressively Across Broader Markets and Applications

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that the Company has reached a milestone with the shipment of over 150 million bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filter-enabled modules for 5G mobile solutions.

To prepare for the transition to 5G, Skyworks has focused efforts on the development of advanced in-house BAW technology which is supported through its design teams, fabs and proprietary IP.

As noted by a recent GSM Arena[1] article and according to Strategy Analytics[2], 5G smartphones are expected to take up a much larger portion of global shipments this year, growing more than tenfold to an estimated 15 percent of all smartphone shipments, up from just 1 percent in 2019.

Our BAW technology expands the reach across the Skyworks product portfolio and represents the culmination of years-long investment from which the Company has secured multiple design wins with market leading customers. In addition, Skyworks will leverage BAW technology across our broad portfolio bringing even greater value to customers.

“This key achievement marks the success of our long-term investment, commitment and strategy as a company – driving towards world-class BAW technology and performance,” said Joel King, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Solutions at Skyworks. “Coupled with our industry-leading TC-SAW capabilities, the addition of high-performance BAW delivers to our customers a truly differentiated RF front-end solution, with an architecture that aggressively scales across other platforms.”

Skyworks’ high-reliability, field-proven 8-inch BAW filter production line supports the challenging needs driven by the growth in 5G, adoption of Wi-Fi 6E and the expansion of filters required in next-generation smartphones, IoT devices and automotive applications. The technical merits of our solutions will further enhance RF performance and efficiency enabling 5G devices with superior connectivity and battery life.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; delays in the standardization or commercial deployment of 5G technologies; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; our products’ ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

