Skyworks : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) (A) or Code V Amount Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock 11/21/2019 S(1) 15,000 D $96.34 69,537 D By Common Stock 12,213(2) I 401(k) plan

This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on 8/19/2019. This total represents the number of shares of common stock held by the Reporting Person in the Skyworks Solutions, Inc. 401(k) plan based on the latest plan statement dated 10/31/2019.

Daniel L. Ricks, as Attorney- 11/22/2019 in-Fact for Liam K. Griffin ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

