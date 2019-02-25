Skyworks : and Intel Co-Develop Advanced 5G System Solutions

Optimizing Modem and Connectivity for Next Generation Applications

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, and Intel Corporation today announced they are creating leading-edge 5G communications engines for a broad array of end markets. Leveraging Intel’s modem expertise and Skyworks’ innovative connectivity portfolio, the new platforms will deliver a highly integrated and optimized suite of wireless system solutions available for the open market.

Initial modem-to-antenna products will support LTE and 5G architectures for mobile, wearable, automotive, M2M, tablet/PC, smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, facilitating faster data rates, enhanced power efficiency and unprecedented product footprints. Specifically, the Skyworks-Intel designs will offer devices that take full advantage of the unique features and capabilities of Intel’s modems, transceivers, power management and envelope tracking chips, while also driving new features to enhance front-end performance.

“Together with Intel, we are pushing the performance envelope, accelerating next generation mobile applications and services,” said Joel King, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Solutions at Skyworks. “This effort demonstrates how Skyworks can fully leverage our front-ends to further enhance modem capability and capitalize on boundless 5G opportunities.”

“Our highly synergistic effort with Skyworks to deploy breakthrough system-level, co-optimized solutions is emblematic of Intel’s ambitious vision for 5G,” said Dr. Cormac Conroy, corporate vice president and general manager of the Communication and Devices Group at Intel Corporation. “Together with Skyworks’ technology leadership in RF, comprehensive product portfolio and world class scale, we are reimagining the future of wireless and taking a major leap forward in making fully optimized 5G solutions available for billions of people and networked devices around the world.”

About Skyworks’ and Intel’s 5G Platform

The co-developed reference design leverages Intel’s SMARTi™ single-chip transceiver and Skyworks’ Sky5™ suite to provide the highest performance system. With support for 5G, LTE, GPS and Wi-Fi across mobile and IoT markets, this platform will be highly scalable and targeted to all tiers and market verticals.

Samples are scheduled to ship in the second half of 2019. Commercial devices using this breakthrough 5G platform are expected to be available in the first half of 2020.

Skyworks at Mobile World Congress

Skyworks representatives will be in the Executive Meeting Area in Hall 2, 2G3Ex and 2G5Ex.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; uncertainties of litigation, including potential disputes over intellectual property infringement and rights; our ability to continue to grow and maintain an intellectual property portfolio and obtain needed licenses from third parties; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks, the Skyworks symbol and Skyworks product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Intel and the Intel product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005046/en/