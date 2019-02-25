Skyworks : and Intel Co-Develop Advanced 5G System Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
and Intel Corporation today announced they are creating leading-edge 5G
communications engines for a broad array of end markets. Leveraging
Intel’s modem expertise and Skyworks’ innovative connectivity portfolio,
the new platforms will deliver a highly integrated and optimized suite
of wireless system solutions available for the open market.
Initial modem-to-antenna products will support LTE and 5G architectures
for mobile, wearable, automotive, M2M, tablet/PC, smart home and
Internet of Things (IoT) applications, facilitating faster data rates,
enhanced power efficiency and unprecedented product footprints.
Specifically, the Skyworks-Intel designs will offer devices that take
full advantage of the unique features and capabilities of Intel’s
modems, transceivers, power management and envelope tracking chips,
while also driving new features to enhance front-end performance.
“Together with Intel, we are pushing the performance envelope,
accelerating next generation mobile applications and services,” said
Joel King, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Solutions
at Skyworks. “This effort demonstrates how Skyworks can fully leverage
our front-ends to further enhance modem capability and capitalize on
boundless 5G opportunities.”
“Our highly synergistic effort with Skyworks to deploy breakthrough
system-level, co-optimized solutions is emblematic of Intel’s ambitious
vision for 5G,” said Dr. Cormac Conroy, corporate vice president and
general manager of the Communication and Devices Group at Intel
Corporation. “Together with Skyworks’ technology leadership in RF,
comprehensive product portfolio and world class scale, we are
reimagining the future of wireless and taking a major leap forward in
making fully optimized 5G solutions available for billions of people and
networked devices around the world.”
About Skyworks’ and Intel’s 5G Platform
The co-developed reference design leverages Intel’s SMARTi™
single-chip transceiver and Skyworks’ Sky5™
suite to provide the highest performance system. With support for 5G,
LTE, GPS and Wi-Fi across mobile and IoT markets, this platform will be
highly scalable and targeted to all tiers and market verticals.
Samples are scheduled to ship in the second half of 2019. Commercial
devices using this breakthrough 5G platform are expected to be available
in the first half of 2020.
Skyworks at Mobile World Congress
Skyworks representatives will be in the Executive Meeting Area in Hall
2, 2G3Ex and 2G5Ex.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband,
cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices
(NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are
intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements include without limitation information relating to future
events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements
can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects,"
"forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or
"continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of
these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and
adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain
risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to
timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry
standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to
develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product
obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve
market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of
third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw
materials and supplier components; the quality of our products;
uncertainties of litigation, including potential disputes over
intellectual property infringement and rights; our ability to continue
to grow and maintain an intellectual property portfolio and obtain
needed licenses from third parties; and other risks and uncertainties
identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual
Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC
filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com)
or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and
we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
Note to Editors: Skyworks, the Skyworks symbol and Skyworks product
names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions,
Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Intel
and the Intel product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other
countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification
purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005046/en/