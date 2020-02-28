Skyworth : (1) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2) CHANGES OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES 0 02/28/2020 | 03:54am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED 創 維 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00751) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND CHANGES OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES The Board hereby announces that: Mr. Lam Shing Choi, Eric, the company secretary of the Company, has been appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 28 February 2020; Mr. Li Ming has decided not to renew his service contract with the Company upon the expiry of term and has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director and will also cease to act as the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company and a member of each of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 18 March 2020; and Mr. Hung Ka Hai, Clement has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of nomination committee of the Company, a member of each of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 18 March 2020. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of Skyworth Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that: APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Mr. Lam Shing Choi, Eric ("Mr. Lam"), the company secretary of the Company, has been appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 28 February 2020. Mr. Lam, aged 48, is mainly responsible for overseeing the finance functions, corporate governance matters and investor relationship of the Group. Mr. Lam joined the Group in March 1998 as the finance manager, and was responsible for setting up computerised accounting system of the sales head office in Dongguan, coordinating with the auditors and preparing the monthly financial statements. In January 2001, he was transferred to Skyworth Multimedia International Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) as the financial controller, and was in charge of the finance department. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as the financial controller of Skyworth Overseas Development Limited (a wholly- -1- owned subsidiary of the Company) and oversaw the finance department, internal control, financial statements and banking facilities. Mr. Lam then served as the financial controller of Skyworth TV Holdings Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) from 2007 to 2011 and was responsible for the banking facility arrangement and financial reporting of the Company. He has been the financial controller of the TV business unit of the Group since December 2011 and the LCD business unit of the Group since December 2012. He is also a director and/or company secretary of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lam graduated from Monash University in Australia with a bachelor's degree of business in accounting and a bachelor's degree of computing in information systems. Mr. Lam is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Certified Practising Accountants Australia. Mr. Lam has over 20 years of working experience in corporate finance, banking and accounting. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lam is also an independent non-executive director of AGBA Acquisition Limited, which is listed on NASDAQ Stock Market in the United States of America. Mr. Lam has signed a service contract (the "Service Contract") with the Company for a term of 3 years. In accordance with the bye-laws of the Company, Mr. Lam shall hold office until the following next annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be subject to re-election at such meeting. Pursuant to the terms of the Service Contract, Mr. Lam is entitled to a director's fee of RMB500,000 per year together with a salary of RMB1,000,000 per year and an annual bonus based on the performance of the Group. The terms of the emolument of Mr. Lam have been reviewed and recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market rate and his duties and responsibilities in the Group, and approved by the Board. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lam was interested in a total of 4,000,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO"), which include 1,850,000 Shares, share options to subscribe for 2,000,000 Shares and share awards for 150,000 Shares granted under the share award scheme adopted by the Company which are unvested. As at the date of this announcement and save as disclosed above, Mr. Lam (i) has not held any other positions in the Group; (ii) does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (iii) has not held any other directorships in listed public companies in the past three years; and (iv) does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. To the best of knowledge, information and belief of the Directors and having made all reasonable enquiries, there is no other matter with respect to the appointment of Mr. Lam that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and there is no information relating to Mr. Lam that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR As Mr. Li Ming ("Mr. Li") wishes to devote more time to his personal commitments, he has decided not to renew his service contract with the Company upon the expiry of term and has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director and will also cease to act as the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company and a member of each of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 18 March 2020. -2- Mr. Li has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Hung Ka Hai Clement ("Mr. Hung") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of nomination committee of the Company, a member of each of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 18 March 2020. Mr. Hung, aged 64, obtained a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom in 1980. Mr. Hung had served Deloitte China for 31 years where he had assumed various leadership roles, including the managing partner of Deloitte Shenzhen office and Guangzhou office, before he took up the chairman role of Deloitte China from 2014 to 2016. He was also a member of the China management team of Deloitte China. Mr. Hung had also assumed the role of the southern audit leader and the deputy managing partner of the southern region of China (including Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen and Changsha). He was also a board member of Deloitte Global. In June 2016, he retired from Deloitte China. Mr. Hung served as the Guangzhou Institute of Certified Public Accountants consultant from 2004 to 2014. During the period between 2006 and 2011, he also served as a member of the Political Consultative Committee of Luohu District, Shenzhen. After his retirement as the chairman of Deloitte China, he was appointed as an expert consultant of the Ministry of Finance in the People's Republic of China. Mr. Hung is a life member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Hung is serving as a director of each of the following listed companies whose issued shares are listed on the Stock Exchange: an independent non-executive director of Gome Finance Technology Company Limited (formerly known as Sino Credit Holdings Limited) (stock code: 628) since 31 October 2016;

non-executive director of Gome Finance Technology Company Limited (formerly known as Sino Credit Holdings Limited) (stock code: 628) since 31 October 2016; an independent non-executive director of Sheng Ye Capital Limited (stock code: 6069, the listing of the shares of which has been transferred to the Main Board from the GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8469) from 24 October 2019) since 19 June 2017;

non-executive director of Sheng Ye Capital Limited (stock code: 6069, the listing of the shares of which has been transferred to the Main Board from the GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8469) from 24 October 2019) since 19 June 2017; a non-executive director of High Fashion International Limited (stock code: 608) since 1 December 2017;

non-executive director of High Fashion International Limited (stock code: 608) since 1 December 2017; an independent non-executive director of Zhongchang International Holdings Group Limited (formerly known as Henry Group Holdings Limited) (stock code: 859) since 12 January 2018;

non-executive director of Zhongchang International Holdings Group Limited (formerly known as Henry Group Holdings Limited) (stock code: 859) since 12 January 2018; an independent non-executive director of Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited (stock code: 3662) since 22 February 2019;

non-executive director of Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited (stock code: 3662) since 22 February 2019; an independent non-executive director of China East Education Holdings Limited (stock code: 667) since 12 June 2019; -3- an independent non-executive director of Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 993) since 13 December 2019; and

non-executive director of Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 993) since 13 December 2019; and an independent non-executive director of Tibet Water Resources Ltd. (stock code: 1115) since 31 December 2019. Mr. Hung was an independent non-executive director of Lerthai Group Limited (formerly known as LT Commercial Real Estate Limited) (stock code: 112) from 24 February 2017 to 3 March 2017 and a non- executive director of the said company from 3 March 2017 to 30 June 2017. He was re-designated as an independent non-executive director of the said company on 30 June 2017 and subsequently resigned with effect from 30 September 2018. He was also an independent non-executive director of SMI Holdings Group Limited (stock code: 198) from 16 January 2017 to 15 March 2017 and re-designated as a non-executive director of the said company on 15 March 2017. He subsequently resigned with effect from 28 February 2019. Apart from the appointment by the Company, Mr. Hung is also a non-executive director or independent non-executive director of 8 other listed companies in Hong Kong. The Board has made enquiries with Mr. Hung and noted his good attendance record for board meetings and general meetings among these listed companies, the Board believes that Mr. Hung would still be able to devote sufficient time to the Board. Mr. Hung has entered into a letter of appointment (the "Letter of Appointment") with the Company for a term of 3 years commencing from 18 March 2020, which may be terminated by either party by giving at least one month's notice in writing. In accordance with the bye-laws of the Company, Mr. Hung shall hold office until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at that meeting. Pursuant to the terms of the Letter of Appointment, Mr. Hung is entitled to a director's fee of HK$44,000 per month. The terms of the remuneration of Mr. Hung have been reviewed and recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market rate and his proposed duties and responsibilities in the Company, and approved by the Board. Mr. Hung has confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. As at the date of this announcement and save as disclosed above, Mr. Hung (i) has not held any other positions in the Group; (ii) does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (iii) has not held any other directorships in listed public companies in the past three years; and (iv) does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. To the best of knowledge, information and belief of the Directors and having made all reasonable enquiries, there is no other matter with respect to the appointment of Mr. Hung that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the Shareholders and there is no information relating to Mr. Hung that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. -4- The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Mr. Lam and Mr. Hung for joining the Board. By order of the Board Skyworth Group Limited Lai Weide Chairman of the Board Hong Kong, 28 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Lai Weide as the Chairman of the Board; Mr. Liu Tangzhi as executive director and the chief executive officer; Ms. Lin Wei Ping, Mr. Shi Chi, Mr. Lin Jin and Mr. Lam Shing Choi, Eric as executive directors; and Mr. Li Weibin, Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry and Mr. Li Ming as independent non-executive directors. -5- Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 08:53:00 UTC 0 Latest news on SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED 03:54a SKYWORTH : (1) appointment of executive director; and (2) changes of independent.. PU 01/30 SKYWORTH : Overseas regulatory announcement - estimated 2019 annual results of s.. PU 2019 SKYWORTH : Supplemental announcement - discloseable transaction regarding format.. PU 2019 SKYWORTH : Discloseable transaction-formation of investment fund PU 2019 SKYWORTH : Overseas regulatory announcement - 2019 third quarter results of skyw.. PU 2019 SKYWORTH : Overseas regulatory announcement - estimated results for the third qu.. PU 2019 SKYWORTH : Request form for non-registered holders PU 2019 SKYWORTH : Notification letter to non-registered holders PU 2019 SKYWORTH : H1 net profit grows nearly 20%, gross profit margin increases to 19.7.. AQ 2019 SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA