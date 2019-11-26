Skyworth : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING FORMATION OF INVESTMENT FUND
SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED
創 維 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00751)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING
FORMATION OF INVESTMENT FUND
Reference is made to the announcement of Skyworth Group Limited (the "Company") dated 8 November 2019 (the "Announcement") regarding the formation of the Fund which constituted a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.
The Company would like to supplement the Announcement as follows:
The General Partner was established under the laws of the PRC on 9 May 2019. Apart from Skyworth Investment Management which holds 50% equity interest in the General Partner, the other shareholders of the General Partner are as follows:
天津創智天成企業管理諮詢合夥企業（有限合夥）(Tianjin Chuangzhi Tiancheng Corporate Management Advisory Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)*)
This entity is currently being held by Mr. Gong Wenbo (龔文波) and Mr. Ma Tieping (馬鐵平), who respectively oversee the risk management and investment operations of the Fund.
Mr. Gong, aged 38, has joined the Group for more than 10 years and he is a deputy risk management director of Skyworth Investment Management. Mr. Gong holds a bachelor degree in accounting from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (中
南財經政法大學). Mr. Ma, aged 36, is currently an investment director of Skyworth Investment Management and he has more than 10 years' experience in fund management and venture capital investment. Mr. Ma holds a bachelor degree in management from Tongji University (同濟大學).
This entity is currently being held by Mr. An Peng (安鵬), Mr. Zhang Bo (張波) and Mr. Yu Dayang (于大洋).
Mr. An, aged 39, is the general manager of the General Partner. He has extensive experience in fund management and has held management positions in state-owned enterprises. He holds a master's degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Mr. Zhang, aged 40, is an investment director of the General Partner. He has over 10 years' experience in the venture capital industry, and has extensive experience in capital fundraising and venture capital investment. He holds a master's degree in economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (中南財經政法大學).
Mr. Yu, aged 37, is an investment director of the General Partner. He has more than
10 years' experience in the electronics industry. He holds a master's degree in engineering from Northeastern University (東北大學).
天津市海河産業基金管理有限公司 (Tiangjin Haihe Industry Fund Management Co., Ltd.*)
This entity is the manager of one of the Capital Limited Partners of the Fund, namely, 天 津 市 海 河 産 業 基 金 合 夥 企 業 （ 有 限 合 夥 ） (Tianjin Haihe Industry Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)*). It was established in 2017 as a professional manager of "fund of funds" ("FOF") and it current manages more than
40 FOFs including 天津市海河産業基金合夥企業（有限合夥）(Tianjin Haihe Industry Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)*).
Set out below are further particulars regarding other Capital Limited Partners of the Fund:
天 津 市 海 河 産 業 基 金 合 夥 企 業 （ 有 限 合 夥 ）(Tianjin Haihe Industry Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)*) is established under the laws of the PRC and it is ultimately controlled by the Tianjin CityState-ownedAssets Supervision and Administration Commission (天津市人民政府國有資産監督管理 委員會);
天津盛創投資有限公司(Tianjin Shenchuang Investment Co., Ltd.*) and 天津瑞灃 投資管理有限公司 (Tianjin Ruifeng Investment Management Co., Ltd.*) are state- owned enterprises established under the laws of the PRC and they are ultimately owned by the Tianjin City Beichen DistrictState-ownedAssets Supervision and Administration Commission (天津市北辰區人民政府國有資産監督管理委員會); and
前 海 德 勤 投 資 控 股 （ 深 圳 ） 有 限 公 司 (Qianhai Deqing Investment Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.*) is a private enterprise established under the laws of the PRC and it is ultimately owned by Mr. Xie Guangqi (謝廣祈), an Independent Third Party.
It is currently expected that the Fund's investment will primarily focus on businesses in the PRC. However, currently the Fund does not have an investment focus in terms of whether the investment target will be an entity listed on a stock exchange. The Fund is currently under negotiations with a number of potential investment targets located in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Tianjin and Beijing which are engaged in the design of semiconductor chips and high-end electronics components, but as at the date of this announcement, the Fund has not committed to any investment into any such target.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Lai Weide as the Chairman of the Board; Mr. Liu Tangzhi as executive director and the chief executive officer; Ms. Lin Wei Ping, Mr. Shi Chi and Mr. Lin Jin as executive directors; and Mr. Li Weibin, Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry and Mr. Li Ming as independent non-executive directors.
