Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SL Green Realty Corp.    SLG

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

(SLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SL Green Realty Corp. : to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:31am EST

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, today announced that Marc Holliday, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 8:50 AM EST. The roundtable discussion will be webcast.

The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode in the Investors’ section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at http://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”. A replay of the audio-webcast will be available through June 3, 2019 via the same link.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.2 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

To be added to the Company's distribution list or to obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at www.slgreen.com or contact Investor Relations at (212) 594-2700.

SLG- GEN


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
07:31aSL GREEN REALTY CORP. : to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conf..
BU
02/07SL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
02/06Hewlett Parkard leases two floors at 461 Fifth
AQ
01/25SL GREEN REALTY : The Armani Group and SL Green Announce New Madison Avenue Proj..
BU
01/24SL GREEN REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
01/23SL GREEN REALTY : Reports Fourth Quarter Loss Per Share of $0.73; Full Year 2018..
PU
01/23SL GREEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/18SL GREEN REALTY CORP : annual earnings release
01/07SL GREEN REALTY CORP. : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial R..
BU
01/02SL GREEN REALTY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events,..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 973 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Debt 2019 6 048 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 55,40
P/E ratio 2020 54,42
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
Capitalization 7 811 M
Chart SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
SL Green Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 101 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Holliday Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Mathias President & Director
Edward V. Piccinich Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. DiLiberto Chief Financial Officer
Parimala Rao Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.15.83%7 811
BOSTON PROPERTIES18.72%20 649
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.4.65%9 183
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP14.88%8 828
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.11%7 870
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC16.07%5 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.