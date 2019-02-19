SL Green Realty Corp. : to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office
landlord, today announced that Marc Holliday, Chief Executive Officer,
and Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a
roundtable discussion at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference on
Monday, March 4, 2019 at 8:50 AM EST. The roundtable discussion will be
webcast.
The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode in the
Investors’ section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at http://slgreen.com/
under “Presentations & Webcasts”. A replay of the audio-webcast will be
available through June 3, 2019 via the same link.
