SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

(SLG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SL Green Realty Corp. : to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

02/13/2020 | 07:32am EST

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, today announced that Marc Holliday, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST. The roundtable discussion will be webcast.

The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode in the Investors’ section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at http://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”. A replay of the audio-webcast will be available through June 1, 2020 via the same link.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 97 buildings totaling 44.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.5 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 16.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

To be added to the Company's distribution list or to obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at www.slgreen.com or contact Investor Relations at (212) 594-2700.

SLG- GEN


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 940 M
EBIT 2020 324 M
Net income 2020 163 M
Debt 2020 6 661 M
Yield 2020 3,76%
P/E ratio 2020 44,4x
P/E ratio 2021 51,0x
EV / Sales2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2021 15,1x
Capitalization 7 511 M
Chart SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
SL Green Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 98,74  $
Last Close Price 94,83  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Holliday Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Mathias President & Director
Edward V. Piccinich Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. DiLiberto CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John H. Alschuler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.3.21%7 511
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.4.61%22 448
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION8.98%11 214
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.93%9 982
DEXUS11.88%9 685
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA15.32%7 248
