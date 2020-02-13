SL Green Realty Corp. : to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, today announced that Marc Holliday, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST. The roundtable discussion will be webcast.

The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode in the Investors’ section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at http://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”. A replay of the audio-webcast will be available through June 1, 2020 via the same link.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 97 buildings totaling 44.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.5 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 16.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

