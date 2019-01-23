SL Green Realty : Reports Fourth Quarter Loss Per Share of $0.73; Full Year 2018 Earnings Per Share of $2.67; Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 FFO of $1.61 and $6.62 Per Share 0 01/23/2019 | 11:04pm EST Send by mail :

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG): Financial and Operating Highlights Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.73 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to net income of $0.29 per share for the same period in the prior year. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 included $1.48 per share of net gains from the sale of real estate offset by $2.50 per share of depreciable real estate reserves.

Funds from operations, or FFO, of $1.61 per share for the fourth quarter and $6.62 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018, net of $14.9 million, or $0.16 per share, related to the early repayment of the debt at One Madison Avenue, as compared to $1.60 and $6.45 per share for the same periods in the prior year.

Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 4.9% for the full year, or 4.5%, excluding lease termination income, as compared to the prior year.

Signed 44 Manhattan office leases covering 837,881 square feet in the fourth quarter and 180 Manhattan office leases covering 2,271,049 square feet for the full year. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 8.6% higher for the fourth quarter and 6.5% higher for the full year over the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Reached 52% leased at One Vanderbilt Avenue after signing leases with TD Securities, MFA Financial Inc. and McDermott Will & Emery during the fourth quarter.

Manhattan same-store occupancy was 95.7% as of December 31, 2018, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced.

Increased the quarterly dividend by 4.6%, to $0.85 per share, resulting in a new annual dividend of $3.40 per share. Investing Highlights Announced an increase to the size of the Company's share repurchase program by an additional $500 million, bringing the program to a total of $2.5 billion. To date, the Company has acquired 18.4 million shares of its common stock and redeemed 0.4 million common units of its Operating Partnership, or OP units, under the program at an average price of $98.51 per share/unit.

Entered into an agreement to purchase a majority and controlling interest in 460 West 34th Street at a gross purchase price of $440 million resulting in the Company having a blended average basis in the property of $528 per square foot. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019.

Completed the second phase of the Company's preferred equity investment in 245 Park Avenue. The Company's investment now totals $148.2 million and the Company will serve as the building's property manager, overseeing all leasing and operations.

Closed on the sale of its 48.9% interest in 3 Columbus Circle to the Moinian Group, the owner of the remaining 51.1% interest. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $223.0 million.

Closed on the sale of its interests in 1231 Third Avenue and an Upper East Side residential assemblage for a combined sales price of $143.8 million.

Closed on the sale of its 20.0% interest in 131-137 Spring Street to Invesco Real Estate, the owner of the remaining 80.0% interest. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $15.2 million.

Completed the recapitalization of 2 Herald Square, which included securing $150.0 million of mortgage financing and selling a 49.0% interest in the property. The new mortgage has a 3-year term, with two one-year extension options and bears interest at a floating rate of 1.55% over LIBOR.

Acquired the retail co-op at 133 Greene Street in Soho. The 6,425 square foot retail space, inclusive of 3,300 square feet on grade, is located along one of SoHo's most popular shopping corridors and is currently occupied by Dior Homme.

Acquired 712 Madison Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The five-story building offers 6,362 square feet of retail space, which is currently occupied by David Yurman. Financing Highlights Refinanced One Vanderbilt Avenue's construction facility, increasing the facility size from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion and decreasing the interest rate by 75 basis points.

Closed on a $225.0 million construction facility for 185 Broadway. The floating rate facility has a term of three years, with two one-year extension options and bears interest at an initial floating rate of 2.85% over LIBOR. Summary SL Green Realty Corp. (the 'Company') (NYSE: SLG) today reported net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of $61.2 million, or $0.73 per share, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of$28.0 million, or $0.29 per share, for the same quarter in 2017. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 included $130.5 million, or $1.48 per share, of net gains recognized from the sale of real estate, offset by $220.9 million, or $2.50 per share, of depreciable real estate reserves related to the Company's suburban portfolio, which the Company has stated it intends to dispose of. The Company also reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $232.3 million, or $2.67 per share, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $86.4 million, or $0.87 per share, for 2017. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2018 includes $273.2 million, or $2.98 per share, of net gains recognized from the sale of real estate offset by $227.5 million, or $2.49 per share, of depreciable real estate reserves, as compared to net gains recognized from the sale of real estate of $89.4 million, or $0.86 per share, for 2017. The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of $142.7 million, or $1.61 per share, net of $14.9 million, or $0.17 per share, related to the early repayment of the debt at One Madison Avenue, as compared to FFO for the same period in 2017 of $161.7 million, or $1.60 per share. The Company also reported FFO for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $605.7 million, or $6.62 per share, net of $14.9 million, or $0.16 per share, related to the early repayment of the debt at One Madison Avenue, as compared to FFO for 2017 of $667.3 million, or $6.45 per share. All per share amounts in this press release are presented on a diluted basis. Operating and Leasing Activity For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported consolidated revenues and operating income of $317.0 million and $158.2 million, respectively, compared to $361.3 million and $204.7 million, respectively, for the same period in 2017. Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 2.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, or 2.8%, excluding lease termination income. For the quarter, consolidated property same-store cash NOI increased by 4.4% to $131.7 million, or 4.3% to $131.4 million, excluding lease termination income, while unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash NOI decreased by (1.3)% to $51.8 million. No lease termination income was recognized in unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash NOI during the quarter. Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 4.9% for the year ended December 31, 2018, or 4.5%, excluding lease termination income, as compared to 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, consolidated property same-store cash NOI increased by 4.8% to $514.5 million, or 4.2% to $509.3 million, excluding lease termination income, while unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash NOI increased by 5.1% to $204.2 million. No lease termination income was recognized in unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash NOI in 2018. During the fourth quarter, the Company signed 44 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 837,881 square feet. Thirty leases comprising 486,066 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $80.31 per rentable square foot, representing an 8.6% increase over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in the fourth quarter was 14.9 years, or 15.6 years including the office leases signed at One Vanderbilt, and average tenant concessions were 8.8 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $53.85 per rentable square foot. During 2018, the Company signed 180 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 2,271,049 square feet. One hundred twenty-four leases comprising 1,217,689 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $75.69 per rentable square foot, representing a 6.5% increase over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in 2018 was 11.6 years, or 13.0 years including the office leases signed at One Vanderbilt, and average tenant concessions were 6.9 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $63.36 per rentable square foot. Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store portfolio was 95.7% as of December 31, 2018, inclusive of 307,416 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 95.7% at September 30, 2018 and 95.8% at December 31, 2017. During the fourth quarter, the Company signed 9 office leases in its Suburban portfolio totaling 137,882 square feet. Five leases comprising 124,362 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $26.60 per rentable square foot, representing a 4.9% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The average lease term on the Suburban office leases signed in the fourth quarter was 7.5 years and average tenant concessions were 6.8 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $24.26 per rentable square foot. During 2018, the Company signed 49 office leases in its Suburban portfolio totaling 374,097 square feet. Thirty-three leases comprising 211,716 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $30.34 per rentable square foot, representing a 3.7% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The average lease term on the Suburban office leases signed in 2018 was 7.5 years and average tenant concessions were 7.5 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $23.71 per rentable square foot. Occupancy in the Company's Suburban same-store portfolio was 91.8% as of December 31, 2018, inclusive of 12,606 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 92.1% at September 30, 2018 and 92.7% at December 31, 2017. Significant leases that were signed in the fourth quarter included: New lease with WeWork for 138,563 square feet at 609 Fifth Avenue, for 16.4 years;

New lease with TD Securities for 118,872 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, for 21.5 years;

Renewal with FujiFilm Holdings America Corporation for 124,119 square feet at 200 Summit Lake Drive in Valhalla, New York, for 7.6 years;

Renewal and expansion with Mercy College for 95,370 square feet at 2 Herald Square, for 30.0 years;

New lease with TD Securities for 52,450 square feet at 125 Park Avenue, for 22.6 years;

Renewal and expansion with Teneo Holding LLC for 46,199 square feet at 280 Park Avenue, for 3.6 years;

New lease with MFA Financial Inc. for 30,169 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, for 15.0 years; and

New lease with WeWork for 60,268 square feet at 2 Herald Square, for 17.0 years. Marketing, general and administrative, or MG&A, expense for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $92.6 million, or 5.2% of total combined revenues as compared to $100.5 million for the prior year. Investment Activity In November, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a $500 million increase to the size of its share repurchase program, bringing the program total to $2.5 billion. To date, the Company has acquired 18.4 million shares of its common stock and redeemed 0.4 million common units of its Operating Partnership, or OP units, under the program at an average price of $98.51 per share/unit, allowing the Company to save approximately $64.1 million of common dividends and distributions on an annualized basis. In December, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a majority and controlling interest in 460 West 34th Street. The transaction values the 20-story Class-A office building at a gross purchase price of $440 million. After taking into account earlier structured investments made through our debt and preferred equity platform, the Company's blended average basis in the property will be $528 per square foot. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019. In November, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its 20.0% interest in 131-137 Spring Street to Invesco Real Estate, the current owner of the remaining 80.0% interest. The transaction closed in January 2019 and generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $15.2 million. In November, the Company completed the recapitalization of 2 Herald Square, which included securing $150.0 million of new mortgage financing and closing on the previously announced sale of a 49.0% interest in the property to an Israeli institutional investor. In November, the Company acquired 66,186 zoning square feet of development rights for its planned 31-Story Mixed-Use Affordable New York residential project at 185 Broadway in lower Manhattan. Through this transaction, SL Green also obtained a light and air easement and cantilever right over 189 Broadway for the purpose of permitting lot line windows and maximizing efficient residential floor plates. In November, the Company closed on the previously announced sale of its 48.9% interest in 3 Columbus Circle to the Moinian Group, the owner of the remaining 51.1% interest. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $223.0 million. In October, the Company closed on the previously announced sale of its interests in 1231 Third Avenue and an Upper East Side residential assemblage, which consists of 260 East 72nd Street, 31,076 square feet of development rights, 252-254 East 72nd Street, 257 East 71st Street and 259 East 71st Street, for a combined sales price of $143.8 million. In December, the Company acquired 712 Madison Avenue. The five-story building is located on Madison Avenue between 63rd and 64th Streets on Manhattan's Upper East Side and offers 6,362 square feet of retail space. The property is currently 100% occupied by David Yurman. In September, the Company acquired the retail co-op at 133 Greene Street in Soho. The 6,425 square foot retail space, inclusive of 3,300 square feet on grade, is located along one of SoHo's most popular shopping corridors, across from Paul Smith and close proximity to Apple's local flagship. The property is currently 100% occupied by Dior Homme. The properties at 712 Madison Avenue and 133 Greene Street previously served as collateral for debt and preferred equity investments and were acquired through negotiated transactions with the respective sponsors of each investment. Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity The carrying value of the Company's debt and preferred equity investment portfolio decreased to $2.13 billion at December 31, 2018, including $2.10 billion of investments at a weighted average current yield of 9.0% that are classified in the debt and preferred equity line item on the balance sheet, and investments aggregating $0.03 billion at a weighted average current yield of 6.6% that are included in other balance sheet line items for accounting purposes. During the fourth quarter, the Company originated or acquired new debt and preferred equity investments totaling $156.5 million, all of which was retained and $129.0 million of which was funded. New mortgage investments totaled $55.0 million, all of which was retained and $30.0 million of which was funded, at a weighted average current yield of 6.6%. New subordinate debt and preferred equity investments totaled $101.5 million, all of which was retained and $99.0 million of which was funded, at a weighted average yield of 7.4%. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded reserves of $5.8 million, or $0.07 per share, against two debt and preferred investments totaling $159.9 million that are being marketed for sale. In November, the Company completed the second phase of its preferred equity investment at in 245 Park Avenue. The Company's investment now totals $148.2 million and the Company will serve as the building's property manager, overseeing all leasing and operations. Financing Activity In December, the Company closed on a $150 million mortgage financing of 2 Herald Square. The new mortgage has a 3-year term, with two one year extension options and bears interest at a floating rate of 1.55% per annum over LIBOR. In November, the Company closed on a $225.0 million construction facility for 185 Broadway. The floating rate facility has a term of three years, with two one year extension options and bears interest at an initial floating rate of 2.85% over LIBOR. In November, the Company, along with its joint venture partners, refinanced One Vanderbilt Avenue's construction facility, increasing the facility size from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion and decreasing the interest rate by 75 basis points. The significant improvement in terms was due, in large part, to the rapid pace of leasing and construction progress. Dividends In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding common and preferred stock as follows: $0.85 per share of common stock, which was paid on January 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business on January 2, 2019; and

Forward-looking Statements This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'project,' 'continue,' or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise. SL GREEN REALTY CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Rental revenue, net $ 216,477 $ 265,492 $ 864,978 $ 1,100,993 Escalation and reimbursement 31,042 41,378 113,596 172,939 Investment income 57,952 45,130 201,492 193,871 Other income 11,565 9,342 47,326 43,670 Total revenues 317,036 361,342 1,227,392 1,511,473 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses $4,534 and $17,823 in 2018 and $6,459 and $21,400 in 2017 56,476 72,079 229,347 293,364 Real estate taxes 46,563 58,150 186,351 244,323 Ground rent 6,304 8,308 32,965 33,231 Interest expense, net of interest income 51,974 60,933 208,669 257,045 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,695 4,297 12,408 16,498 Depreciation and amortization 71,458 84,404 279,507 403,320 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries 5,752 - 6,839 - Transaction related costs 426 (2,199 ) 1,099 (1,834 ) Marketing, general and administrative 26,030 28,136 92,631 100,498 Total expenses 267,678 314,108 1,049,816 1,346,445 Equity in net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (2,398 ) 7,788 7,311 21,892 Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 167,445 - 303,967 16,166 Purchase price and other fair value adjustment - - 57,385 - (Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (36,984 ) 76,497 (30,757 ) 73,241 Depreciable real estate reserves (220,852 ) (93,184 ) (227,543 ) (178,520 ) Gain on sale of marketable securities - - - 3,262 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (14,889 ) - (17,083 ) - Net (loss) income (58,320 ) 38,335 270,856 101,069 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 3,439 (1,288 ) (12,216 ) (3,995 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 241 (2,478 ) 6 15,701 Preferred unit distributions (2,842 ) (2,850 ) (11,384 ) (11,401 ) Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green (57,482 ) 31,719 247,262 101,374 Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,737 ) (3,737 ) (14,950 ) (14,950 ) Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ (61,219 ) $ 27,982 $ 232,312 $ 86,424 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Net (loss) income per share (Basic) $ (0.73 ) $ 0.29 $ 2.67 $ 0.88 Net (loss) income per share (Diluted) $ (0.73 ) $ 0.29 $ 2.67 $ 0.87 Funds From Operations (FFO) FFO per share (Basic) $ 1.62 $ 1.61 $ 6.63 $ 6.47 FFO per share (Diluted) $ 1.61 $ 1.60 $ 6.62 $ 6.45 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 83,967 96,018 86,753 98,571 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,220 4,514 4,562 4,556 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding 88,187 100,532 91,315 103,127 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 84,156 96,265 86,968 98,847 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,220 4,514 4,562 4,556 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 88,376 100,779 91,530 103,403 SL GREEN REALTY CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets (Unaudited) Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests $ 1,774,899 $ 2,357,051 Building and improvements 5,268,484 6,351,012 Building leasehold and improvements 1,423,107 1,450,614 Properties under capital lease 47,445 47,445 8,513,935 10,206,122 Less accumulated depreciation (2,099,137 ) (2,300,116 ) 6,414,798 7,906,006 Assets held for sale - 338,354 Cash and cash equivalents 129,475 127,888 Restricted cash 149,638 122,138 Investment in marketable securities 28,638 28,579 Tenant and other receivables, net of allowance of $15,702 and $18,637 in 2018 and 2017, respectively 41,589 57,644 Related party receivables 28,033 23,039 Deferred rents receivable, net of allowance of $15,457 and $17,207 in 2018 and 2017, respectively 335,985 365,337 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $22,379 and $25,507 in 2018 and 2017, respectively 2,099,393 2,114,041 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 3,019,020 2,362,989 Deferred costs, net 209,110 226,201 Other assets 295,679 310,688 Total assets $ 12,751,358 $ 13,982,904 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable $ 1,988,160 $ 2,865,991 Revolving credit facility 500,000 40,000 Unsecured term loan 1,500,000 1,500,000 Unsecured notes 1,503,758 1,404,605 Deferred financing costs, net (50,218 ) (56,690 ) Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 5,441,700 5,753,906 Accrued interest payable 23,154 38,142 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 147,061 137,142 Deferred revenue 94,453 208,119 Capitalized lease obligations 43,616 42,843 Deferred land leases payable 3,603 3,239 Dividend and distributions payable 80,430 85,138 Security deposits 64,688 67,927 Liabilities related to assets held for sale - 4,074 Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 116,566 189,231 Total liabilities 6,115,271 6,629,761 Commitments and contingencies - - Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 387,805 461,954 Preferred units 300,427 301,735 Equity Stockholders' equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 84,739 and 93,858 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

and December 31, 2017, respectively (including 1,055 held in Treasury at both December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 847 939 Additional paid-in capital 4,508,685 4,968,338 Treasury stock at cost (124,049 ) (124,049 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,108 18,604 Retained earnings 1,278,998 1,139,329 Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders' equity 5,901,521 6,225,093 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 46,334 364,361 Total equity 5,947,855 6,589,454 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,751,358 $ 13,982,904 SL GREEN REALTY CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation: 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ (61,219 ) $ 27,982 $ 232,312 $ 86,424 Add: Depreciation and amortization 71,458 84,404 279,507 403,320 Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments 46,348 29,397 187,147 102,334 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,680 ) 3,766 12,210 (11,706 ) Less: (Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (36,984 ) 76,497 (30,757 ) 73,241 Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 167,445 - 303,967 16,166 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments - - 57,385 - Depreciable real estate reserve (220,852 ) (93,184 ) (227,543 ) (178,520 ) Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 638 554 2,404 2,191 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 142,660 $ 161,682 $ 605,720 $ 667,294 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net (loss) income $ (58,320 ) $ 38,335 $ 270,856 $ 101,069 Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (167,445 ) - (303,967 ) (16,166 ) Purchase price and other fair value adjustments - - (57,385 ) - Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 36,984 (76,497 ) 30,757 (73,241 ) Depreciable real estate reserves 220,852 93,184 227,543 178,520 Gain on sale of marketable securities - - - (3,262 ) Depreciation and amortization 71,458 84,404 279,507 403,320 Interest expense, net of interest income 51,974 60,933 208,669 257,045 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,695 4,297 12,408 16,498 Operating income 158,198 204,656 668,388 863,783 Equity in net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,398 (7,788 ) (7,311 ) (21,892 ) Marketing, general and administrative expense 26,030 28,136 92,631 100,498 Transaction related costs, net 426 (2,199 ) 1,099 (1,834 ) Investment income (57,952 ) (45,130 ) (201,492 ) (193,871 ) Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries 5,752 - 6,839 - Non-building revenue (6,391 ) (4,522 ) (22,099 ) (23,781 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 14,889 - 17,083 - Net operating income (NOI) 143,350 173,153 555,138 722,903 Equity in net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (2,398 ) 7,788 7,311 21,892 SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 46,939 35,136 187,962 126,456 SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 37,266 28,692 144,663 96,554 SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 1,500 1,696 6,315 8,220 SLG share of unconsolidated JV loss on early extinguishment of debt - 131 - 3,950 SLG share of unconsolidated JV transaction related costs - - - 110 SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income (2,751 ) (4,438 ) (12,014 ) (16,777 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (725 ) (2005 ) (3,636 ) (4,989 ) NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 223,181 240,153 885,739 958,319 NOI from other properties/affiliates (29,350 ) (52,616 ) (132,124 ) (222,715 ) Same-Store NOI 193,831 187,537 753,615 735,604 Ground lease straight-line adjustment 231 524 1,803 2,096 Joint Venture ground lease straight-line adjustment 258 258 1,031 1,078 Straight-line and free rent (5,626 ) (2,186 ) (14,747 ) (21,701 ) Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (1,184 ) (1,266 ) (5,425 ) (4,702 ) Joint Venture straight-line and free rent (2,574 ) (3,418 ) (12,134 ) (14,117 ) Joint Venture amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (1,488 ) (2,910 ) (5,401 ) (13,141 ) Same-store cash NOI $ 183,448 $ 178,539 $ 718,742 $ 685,117 SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

