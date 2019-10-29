SL Green Realty : Signs Renewal With BMW at 555 West 57th Street

SL Green Realty Corp., New York City's largest office landlord, today announced that BMW of Manhattan has signed an approximately 227,000-square-foot, 10-year lease renewal at 555 West 57th Street. BMW of Manhattan occupies the entire second, third, and fourth floors together with portions of the ground and concourse levels.

“We’re delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with BMW,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing for SL Green. “The building proudly displays the BMW logo atop its roof, indicating the importance of their brand to the Manhattan market and to SL Green.”

Originally known as the Ford Motors Building, 555 West 57th Street offers Class A office space with panoramic views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline. The 20-story building has been fully modernized with newly-completed entrances, an outdoor plaza, hallways, and bathrooms. Other notable tenants in the building include CBS Broadcasting, Inc., City University of New York, Greater New York Hospital Association, and Mt. Sinai/Beth Israel. Close to Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center, and major transportation hubs, 555 West 57th Street sits in a prime area of the west side office market.

Scott Panzer and Matt Rosen of Jones Lang LaSalle represented the tenant in this transaction, while SL Green was represented in-house.

About SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2019, SL Green held interests in 93 Manhattan buildings totaling 45.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 17.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

