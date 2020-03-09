Log in
SL Private Equity

SL PRIVATE EQUITY

(SEP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 11:35:20 am
349 GBp   -2.51%
03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
PU
02/24SL PRIVATE EQUITY : Result of AGM
PU
2019SL PRIVATE EQUITY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SL Private Equity : First Interim Dividend

03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
First Interim Dividend
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3429F
Standard Life Private Eqty Trst PLC
09 March 2020

9 MARCH 2020

STANDARD LIFE PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC ('THE COMPANY')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138004MK7VPTZ99EV13

DECLARATION OF FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Company announces the payment of the first interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 September 2020 of 3.3 pence per ordinary share.

This first interim dividend will be paid on 24 April 2020 to all shareholders on the register as at 20 March 2020. The ex-dividend date is 19 March 2020.

DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

It is the Board's intention that interim dividends of 3.3 pence per share shall be payable to shareholders in July 2020, October 2020 and January 2021.

Cumulatively, dividends for the financial year to 30 September 2020 will amount to a minimum of 13.2 pence per share, representing an increase in the dividend of over 3% on the 12.8 pence per share for the financial year to 30 September 2019.

The draft dividend timetable is set out below:

Latest Announcement Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

12 March 2020

19 March 2020

20 March 2020

24 April 2020

18 June 2020

25 June 2020

26 June 2020

31 July 2020

17 September 2020

24 September 2020

25 September 2020

30 October 2020

17 December 2020

24 December 2020

29 December 2020

29 January 2021

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ('DRIP')

The Company has in place a DRIP which allows shareholders to use their dividends to purchase further ordinary shares in the Company. The last election date to participate in the DRIP for the first interim dividend is 1 April 2020.

Further information on the DRIP, including the Terms and Conditions and the associated costs can be found via the following link:

https://www.shareview.co.uk/4/Info/Portfolio/default/en/home/shareholders/Pages/ReinvestDividends.aspx

Shareholders who have not previously applied to participate in the DRIP and who wish to do so in respect of the dividend payable on 24 April 2020, should ensure that a mandate form, or CREST instruction if appropriate, is submitted to the Company's registrars, Equiniti Limited, prior to the dividend election date of 1 April 2020. Applications can be made on-line and a mandate form can be downloaded from the above website.

Further information can also be obtained by calling the registrars' shareholder helpline on 0371 384 2618 or by writing to Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spence Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN 99 6DA.

For further information please contact:-

Paul Evitt

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 528 4270


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
DIVJFMRTMTMMBBM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



First Interim Dividend - RNS

Disclaimer

Standard Life Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
