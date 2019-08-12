Log in
Slack Technologies : Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

08/12/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended July 31, 2019 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Slack will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed via dial-in at 866-211-3197 from the United States or 647-689-6597 internationally. The conference ID is 5175868. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Slack Investor Relations website, investor.slackhq.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.slackhq.com.

About Slack

Slack is where work happens. Slack is a new layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, applications and data—a hub for collaboration where people can effectively work together, access critical applications and services, and find important information to do their best work. People around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems and drive their business forward.


© Business Wire 2019
