Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Slack Investors to Contact the Firm

09/09/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) on behalf of Slack stockholders.  Our investigation concerns whether Slack has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about June 20, 2019, Slack sold 118.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $38.50 a share raising $ 4,559,541,140 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, Slack stock has plunged, on September 4, 2019, in aftermarket trading; the stock was trading at $26.10.

On September 4, 2019, Slack reported second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and issued guidance for the third- quarter. Slack's guidance calls for a loss greater than analysts had expected.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Slack shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Slack please go to https://bespc.com/work. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-slack-technologies-inc-nyse-work-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-slack-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300914544.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
