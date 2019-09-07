Log in
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC

(WORK)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Slack Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/07/2019 | 11:34am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Slack Technologies, Inc. (“Slack” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WORK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Slack announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter on September 4, 2019. The company admitted it was forecasting a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, leading to a sharp drop in shares of Slack over the next two trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 609 M
EBIT 2020 -177 M
Net income 2020 -686 M
Finance 2020 730 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -63,7x
EV / Sales2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2021 16,7x
Capitalization 14 897 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,64  $
Last Close Price 27,38  $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edith W. Cooper Director
Sarah J. Friar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%14 897
ADOBE INC.25.95%138 321
WORKDAY INC.7.90%39 284
AUTODESK16.90%33 015
ELECTRONIC ARTS24.86%29 038
SQUARE INC10.54%26 482
