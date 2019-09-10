Log in
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC

(WORK)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Slack Technologies, Inc. Investors

09/10/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Slack Technologies, Inc. (“Slack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WORK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2019, Slack went public through a direct listing of its Class A common stock. On June 20, 2019, the Company’s stock began trading on the NYSE at an opening price of $38.50 per share.

On September 4, 2019, Slack reported its second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and issued guidance for the third quarter, expecting a wider loss than analysts predicted.

On this news, Slack’s share price fell sharply on September 5, 2019. Since the IPO, the Company’s stock has traded as low as $24.92, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Slack securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
