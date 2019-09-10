Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Slack Technologies, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Slack Technologies, Inc. (“Slack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WORK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2019, Slack went public through a direct listing of its Class A common stock. On June 20, 2019, the Company’s stock began trading on the NYSE at an opening price of $38.50 per share.

On September 4, 2019, Slack reported its second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and issued guidance for the third quarter, expecting a wider loss than analysts predicted.

On this news, Slack’s share price fell sharply on September 5, 2019. Since the IPO, the Company’s stock has traded as low as $24.92, thereby injuring investors.

