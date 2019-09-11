SLACK Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Slack Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Log in
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC

(WORK)
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Slack Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

09/11/2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Slack Technologies, Inc. ("Slack" or the "Company") (NYSE:WORK).

If you invested in Slack stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/WORK. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.   

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


