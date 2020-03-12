Slack Technologies : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results 0 03/12/2020 | 04:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Q4FY20 total revenue of $181.9 million up 49% year-over-year FY20 total revenue of $630.4 million up 57% year-over-year 70 paid customers with annual recurring revenue over $1 million, up from 39 year-over-year Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. Management Commentary: "We continue to see significant momentum in our enterprise business and finished the year with 70 customers spending more than $1 million annually on Slack, up 79% year-over-year," said Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Slack. "As the shift from email to channel-based messaging platforms continues, the largest companies around the world are choosing to standardize on Slack because of our enterprise-grade scalability, security, open platform, ease-of-use and innovative roadmap." "We finished the year with 110,000 paid customers and 893 customers spending more than $100,000 annually with Slack," said Allen Shim, Chief Financial Officer at Slack. "Slack has created a new category of enterprise software and companies large and small are choosing us to enable a better way of working, with unique-to-Slack features including shared channels and Workflow Builder. While we invest in innovation and delivering more value to our customers, we also are showing significant leverage and remain on track to hit our growth phase target of free cash flow positive." Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights: Total revenue was $181.9 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year.

Calculated Billings was $254.7 million, an increase of 47% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $157.5 million, or 86.6% gross margin, compared to $105.7 million, or 86.6% gross margin, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $160.6 million, or 88.3% gross margin, compared to $106.3 million, or 87.1% gross margin, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

GAAP operating loss was $91.2 million, or 50.1% of total revenue, compared to a $43.4 million loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, or 35.6% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $23.1 million, or 12.7% of total revenue, compared to a $37.5 million loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, or 30.8% of total revenue.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.16. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.04.

Net cash provided by operations was $10.5 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to cash used in operations of $17.6 million, or 14% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Free Cash Flow was $(0.8) million, or 0% of total revenue, compared to $(31.1) million, or 25% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights: Total revenue was $630.4 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year.

Calculated Billings was $765.3 million, an increase of 48% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $533.2 million, or 84.6% gross margin, compared to $349.3 million, or 87.2% gross margin, in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $552.6 million, or 87.7% gross margin, compared to $350.9 million, or 87.6% gross margin, in fiscal year 2019.

GAAP operating loss was $588.3 million, or 93.3% of total revenue, compared to a $154.2 million loss in fiscal year 2019, or 38.5% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $130.6 million, or 20.7% of total revenue, compared to a $129.3 million loss in fiscal year 2019, or 32.3% of total revenue.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $(1.43). Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.28).

Net cash used in operations was $12.4 million, or 2% of total revenue, compared to cash used in operations of $41.1 million, or 10% of total revenue, for fiscal year 2019. Free Cash Flow was $(62.0) million, or 10% of total revenue, compared to $(97.2) million, or 24% of total revenue for fiscal year 2019. Recent Business Highlights: Fiscal Year Highlights: Over 110,000 Paid Customers, up 25% year-over-year. 132% net dollar retention rate. 893 Paid Customers with greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up 55% year-over-year. 70 Paid Customers with greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue, up 79% year-over-year. Over 32,000 Paid Customers using shared channels, up from over 26,000 at the end of last quarter.

Financial Outlook: For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, Slack currently expects: Total revenue of $185 million to $188 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37% to 39%.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $42 million to $38 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.07 to $0.06, assuming weighted average shares outstanding of 557 million. For the full fiscal year 2021, Slack currently expects: Total revenue of $842 million to $862 million, representing year-over-year growth of 34% to 37%.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $130 million to $120 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.21 to $0.19, assuming weighted average shares outstanding of 566 million.

Calculated Billings of $970 million to $1 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 27% to 31%.

Free Cash Flow of negative $20 million to break even. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: calculated billings, free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. Slack believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Slack’s financial condition and results of operations. Slack’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Slack’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, and for budgeting and planning purposes. Slack believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Slack’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Slack’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Slack urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Slack’s business. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. Slack has not reconciled its outlook as to non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, Calculated Billings, and Free Cash Flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items are out of Slack’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, Calculated Billings, and Free Cash Flow is not available without unreasonable effort. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Slack’s control. Slack’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Slack’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Slack makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: Slack’s recent growth rates may not be indicative of its future growth; Slack may experience quarterly fluctuations in its results of operations due to a number of factors that make its future results difficult to predict and could cause its results of operations to fall below analyst or investor expectations or to fluctuate more than expected; Slack may fail to manage its growth effectively and may be unable to execute its business plan or maintain high levels of service and customer satisfaction; real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities, or bugs in Slack could harm Slack’s business, results of operations, and financial condition; a security incident may allow unauthorized access to Slack’s systems, networks, or data or the data of organizations on Slack, harm its reputation, create additional liability, and harm its financial results; any actual or perceived failure by Slack to comply with privacy, data protection, information security, consumer privacy, data residency, or telecommunications laws, regulations, government access requests, and obligations in one or multiple jurisdictions could result in proceedings, actions, or penalties against Slack and could harm its business and reputation; the risk of interruptions or performance problems, including a service outage, associated with Slack’s technology or infrastructure; the market and software categories in which Slack participates are competitive, new, and rapidly changing, and if it does not compete effectively with established companies as well as new market entrants its business, results of operations, and financial condition could be harmed; a protracted infringement claim, a claim that results in a significant damage award, or a claim that results in an injunction could harm Slack’s results of operations; adverse general economic and market conditions; Slack’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; changes in foreign exchange rates; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict, acts of terrorism, or epidemics; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Slack’s views as of the date of this press release. Slack anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Slack undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Slack’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect Slack’s results is included in Slack’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Earnings Webcast: Slack will hold a public webcast at 2:00 p.m. PDT today to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 and financial outlook. The live public call can be accessed by dialing (866) 211-3197 within the U.S., and (647) 689-6597 internationally. The conference ID is 8038544. The webcast replay and audio download will also be available on our Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com. Investor Presentation Details: An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at investor.slackhq.com. About Slack: Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channels-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens. Slack and the Slack logo are trademarks of Slack Technologies, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 181,903 $ 121,967 $ 630,422 $ 400,552 Cost of revenue 24,371 16,299 97,191 51,301 Gross profit 157,532 105,668 533,231 349,251 Operating expenses: Research and development 93,639 45,956 457,364 157,538 Sales and marketing 103,340 69,783 402,780 233,191 General and administrative 51,741 33,369 261,365 112,730 Total operating expenses 248,720 149,108 1,121,509 503,459 Loss from operations (91,188 ) (43,440 ) (588,278 ) (154,208 ) Other income (expense), net 3,187 8,883 20,510 16,146 Loss before income taxes (88,001 ) (34,557 ) (567,768 ) (138,062 ) Provision for income taxes 1,093 87 589 840 Net loss (89,094 ) (34,644 ) (568,357 ) (138,902 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (91 ) 1,625 2,701 1,781 Net loss attributable to Slack common stockholders $ (89,003 ) $ (36,269 ) $ (571,058 ) $ (140,683 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to Slack common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Slack common stockholders, basic and diluted 550,444 124,128 399,461 121,732 SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) January 31,

2020 January 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 498,999 $ 180,770 Marketable securities 269,593 660,301 Accounts receivable, net 145,844 87,438 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,967 54,213 Total current assets 970,403 982,722 Restricted cash 38,490 20,490 Strategic investments 28,814 12,334 Property and equipment, net 102,340 88,359 Operating lease right-of-use assets 197,830 — Intangible assets, net 13,530 15,203 Goodwill 48,598 48,598 Other assets 41,701 31,250 Total assets $ 1,441,706 $ 1,198,956 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,893 $ 16,613 Operating lease liability 30,465 — Accrued compensation and benefits 65,196 46,151 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,123 29,809 Deferred revenue 375,263 239,825 Total current liabilities 519,940 332,398 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 196,378 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,451 2,048 Other liabilities 38 22,904 Total liabilities 717,807 357,350 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Convertible preferred stock — 1,392,101 Common stock 56 13 Additional paid-in-capital 1,945,446 105,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71 ) (498 ) Accumulated deficit (1,236,621 ) (665,563 ) Total Slack Technologies, Inc. stockholders’ equity 708,810 831,686 Noncontrolling interest 15,089 9,920 Total stockholders’ equity 723,899 841,606 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,441,706 $ 1,198,956 SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (89,094 ) $ (34,644 ) $ (568,357 ) $ (138,902 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,708 5,589 27,127 16,816 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 39 116 39 2,281 Stock-based compensation 63,237 4,861 426,524 23,132 Non-cash operating lease expense 8,963 — 8,963 — Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 2,631 1,189 8,153 3,154 Net amortization of bond discount on debt securities available for sale (103 ) (1,468 ) (2,180 ) (3,057 ) Change in fair value of strategic investments 192 (3,414 ) (5,599 ) (3,701 ) Other non-cash charges 493 46 (249 ) 546 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (61,122 ) (37,990 ) (58,202 ) (50,305 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,545 ) (15,019 ) (20,594 ) (53,072 ) Accounts payable 5,721 (6,405 ) 6,726 2,846 Operating lease liabilities (9,495 ) — (9,495 ) — Accrued compensation and benefits 18,166 15,016 19,045 22,504 Deferred revenue 72,790 51,701 134,841 116,420 Other current and long-term liabilities (66 ) 2,817 20,869 20,279 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,515 (17,605 ) (12,389 ) (41,059 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (87,293 ) (232,277 ) (290,188 ) (967,055 ) Maturities of marketable securities 115,328 248,325 517,583 727,616 Sales of marketable securities — — 166,074 11,271 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — (45,313 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (2,500 ) — (2,500 ) (2,382 ) Purchases of property and equipment (11,350 ) (13,476 ) (49,626 ) (56,180 ) Sales of property and equipment — — — 762 Capitalized software development costs — (425 ) — (840 ) Purchase of strategic investments (4,849 ) (666 ) (14,132 ) (2,276 ) Proceeds from liquidation of strategic investments 59 786 2,917 976 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,395 2,267 330,128 (333,421 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,615 2,146 14,227 4,783 Payment of contingent consideration for an acquisition — — (5,000 ) — Issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan — — 7,351 — Net proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock — — — 426,880 Capital contributions from noncontrolling interest holders — — 3,840 — Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders — — (1,372 ) — Issuance of common stock to third party — — — 6,084 Other financing activities — (23 ) (556 ) (70 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,615 2,123 18,490 437,677 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,525 (13,215 ) 336,229 63,197 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 514,964 214,475 201,260 138,063 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 537,489 $ 201,260 $ 537,489 $ 201,260 SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Calculated Billings Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 181,903 $ 121,967 $ 630,422 $ 400,552 Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period 376,714 241,873 376,714 241,873 Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period (303,924 ) (190,172 ) (241,873 ) (125,453 ) Calculated Billings $ 254,693 $ 173,668 $ 765,263 $ 516,972 Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 10,515 $ (17,605 ) $ (12,389 ) $ (41,059 ) Purchases of property and equipment (11,350 ) (13,476 ) (49,626 ) (56,180 ) Free Cash Flow $ (835 ) $ (31,081 ) $ (62,015 ) $ (97,239 ) Operating cash margin 6 % (14 )% (2 )% (10 )% Purchases of property and equipment (6 ) (11 ) (8 ) (14 ) Free Cash Flow margin (0 )% (25 )% (10 )% (24 )% SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 157,532 $ 105,668 $ 533,231 $ 349,251 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 2,523 31 17,179 732 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 558 559 2,233 915 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 160,613 $ 106,258 $ 552,643 $ 350,898 GAAP gross margin 86.6 % 86.6 % 84.6 % 87.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments 1.7 0.5 3.1 0.4 Non-GAAP gross margin 88.3 % 87.1 % 87.7 % 87.6 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 93,639 $ 45,956 $ 457,364 $ 157,538 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (35,212 ) (2,077 ) (241,071 ) (9,948 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (150 ) (150 ) (599 ) (175 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 58,277 $ 43,729 $ 215,694 $ 147,415 GAAP sales and marketing $ 103,340 $ 69,783 $ 402,780 $ 233,191 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (16,715 ) (998 ) (104,503 ) (2,677 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (325 ) (325 ) (1,300 ) (704 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 86,300 $ 68,460 $ 296,977 $ 229,810 GAAP general and administrative $ 51,741 $ 33,369 $ 261,365 $ 112,730 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (12,544 ) (1,755 ) (90,711 ) (9,775 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (42 ) — (42 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 39,155 $ 31,614 $ 170,612 $ 102,955 Reconciliation of loss from operations: GAAP operating loss $ (91,188 ) $ (43,440 ) $ (588,278 ) $ (154,208 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 66,994 4,861 453,464 23,132 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,075 1,034 4,174 1,794 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (23,119 ) $ (37,545 ) $ (130,640 ) $ (129,282 ) GAAP operating margin (50.1 )% (35.6 )% (93.3 )% (38.5 )% Non-GAAP adjustments 37.4 4.8 72.6 6.2 Non-GAAP operating margin (12.7 )% (30.8 )% (20.7 )% (32.3 )% Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share: Net loss attributable to Slack common stockholders $ (89,003 ) $ (36,269 ) $ (571,058 ) $ (140,683 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 66,994 4,861 453,464 23,132 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,075 1,034 4,174 1,794 Non-GAAP net loss $ (20,934 ) $ (30,374 ) $ (113,420 ) $ (115,757 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (1.16 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.12 0.04 1.14 0.19 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 0.01 0.01 0.02 Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 550,444 124,128 399,461 121,732 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005793/en/

