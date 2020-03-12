Log in
Slack Technologies : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

03/12/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Q4FY20 total revenue of $181.9 million up 49% year-over-year

FY20 total revenue of $630.4 million up 57% year-over-year

70 paid customers with annual recurring revenue over $1 million, up from 39 year-over-year

Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

Management Commentary:

“We continue to see significant momentum in our enterprise business and finished the year with 70 customers spending more than $1 million annually on Slack, up 79% year-over-year,” said Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Slack. “As the shift from email to channel-based messaging platforms continues, the largest companies around the world are choosing to standardize on Slack because of our enterprise-grade scalability, security, open platform, ease-of-use and innovative roadmap.”

"We finished the year with 110,000 paid customers and 893 customers spending more than $100,000 annually with Slack," said Allen Shim, Chief Financial Officer at Slack. "Slack has created a new category of enterprise software and companies large and small are choosing us to enable a better way of working, with unique-to-Slack features including shared channels and Workflow Builder. While we invest in innovation and delivering more value to our customers, we also are showing significant leverage and remain on track to hit our growth phase target of free cash flow positive.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $181.9 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year.
  • Calculated Billings was $254.7 million, an increase of 47% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross profit was $157.5 million, or 86.6% gross margin, compared to $105.7 million, or 86.6% gross margin, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $160.6 million, or 88.3% gross margin, compared to $106.3 million, or 87.1% gross margin, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.
  • GAAP operating loss was $91.2 million, or 50.1% of total revenue, compared to a $43.4 million loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, or 35.6% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $23.1 million, or 12.7% of total revenue, compared to a $37.5 million loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, or 30.8% of total revenue.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.16. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.04.
  • Net cash provided by operations was $10.5 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to cash used in operations of $17.6 million, or 14% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Free Cash Flow was $(0.8) million, or 0% of total revenue, compared to $(31.1) million, or 25% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $630.4 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year.
  • Calculated Billings was $765.3 million, an increase of 48% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross profit was $533.2 million, or 84.6% gross margin, compared to $349.3 million, or 87.2% gross margin, in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $552.6 million, or 87.7% gross margin, compared to $350.9 million, or 87.6% gross margin, in fiscal year 2019.
  • GAAP operating loss was $588.3 million, or 93.3% of total revenue, compared to a $154.2 million loss in fiscal year 2019, or 38.5% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $130.6 million, or 20.7% of total revenue, compared to a $129.3 million loss in fiscal year 2019, or 32.3% of total revenue.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $(1.43). Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.28).
  • Net cash used in operations was $12.4 million, or 2% of total revenue, compared to cash used in operations of $41.1 million, or 10% of total revenue, for fiscal year 2019. Free Cash Flow was $(62.0) million, or 10% of total revenue, compared to $(97.2) million, or 24% of total revenue for fiscal year 2019.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Fiscal Year Highlights:
    • Over 110,000 Paid Customers, up 25% year-over-year.
    • 132% net dollar retention rate.
    • 893 Paid Customers with greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up 55% year-over-year.
    • 70 Paid Customers with greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue, up 79% year-over-year.
    • Over 32,000 Paid Customers using shared channels, up from over 26,000 at the end of last quarter.

Financial Outlook:

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, Slack currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $185 million to $188 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37% to 39%.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $42 million to $38 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.07 to $0.06, assuming weighted average shares outstanding of 557 million.

For the full fiscal year 2021, Slack currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $842 million to $862 million, representing year-over-year growth of 34% to 37%.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $130 million to $120 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.21 to $0.19, assuming weighted average shares outstanding of 566 million.
  • Calculated Billings of $970 million to $1 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 27% to 31%.
  • Free Cash Flow of negative $20 million to break even.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: calculated billings, free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets.

Slack believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Slack’s financial condition and results of operations. Slack’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Slack’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, and for budgeting and planning purposes. Slack believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Slack’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Slack’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Slack urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Slack’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. Slack has not reconciled its outlook as to non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, Calculated Billings, and Free Cash Flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items are out of Slack’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, Calculated Billings, and Free Cash Flow is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Slack’s control. Slack’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Slack’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Slack makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: Slack’s recent growth rates may not be indicative of its future growth; Slack may experience quarterly fluctuations in its results of operations due to a number of factors that make its future results difficult to predict and could cause its results of operations to fall below analyst or investor expectations or to fluctuate more than expected; Slack may fail to manage its growth effectively and may be unable to execute its business plan or maintain high levels of service and customer satisfaction; real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities, or bugs in Slack could harm Slack’s business, results of operations, and financial condition; a security incident may allow unauthorized access to Slack’s systems, networks, or data or the data of organizations on Slack, harm its reputation, create additional liability, and harm its financial results; any actual or perceived failure by Slack to comply with privacy, data protection, information security, consumer privacy, data residency, or telecommunications laws, regulations, government access requests, and obligations in one or multiple jurisdictions could result in proceedings, actions, or penalties against Slack and could harm its business and reputation; the risk of interruptions or performance problems, including a service outage, associated with Slack’s technology or infrastructure; the market and software categories in which Slack participates are competitive, new, and rapidly changing, and if it does not compete effectively with established companies as well as new market entrants its business, results of operations, and financial condition could be harmed; a protracted infringement claim, a claim that results in a significant damage award, or a claim that results in an injunction could harm Slack’s results of operations; adverse general economic and market conditions; Slack’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; changes in foreign exchange rates; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict, acts of terrorism, or epidemics; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Slack’s views as of the date of this press release. Slack anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Slack undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Slack’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect Slack’s results is included in Slack’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Earnings Webcast:

Slack will hold a public webcast at 2:00 p.m. PDT today to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 and financial outlook. The live public call can be accessed by dialing (866) 211-3197 within the U.S., and (647) 689-6597 internationally. The conference ID is 8038544. The webcast replay and audio download will also be available on our Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com.

Investor Presentation Details:

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at investor.slackhq.com.

About Slack:

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channels-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

Slack and the Slack logo are trademarks of Slack Technologies, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

$

181,903

 

 

$

121,967

 

 

$

630,422

 

 

$

400,552

 

Cost of revenue

24,371

 

 

16,299

 

 

97,191

 

 

51,301

 

Gross profit

157,532

 

 

105,668

 

 

533,231

 

 

349,251

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

93,639

 

 

45,956

 

 

457,364

 

 

157,538

 

Sales and marketing

103,340

 

 

69,783

 

 

402,780

 

 

233,191

 

General and administrative

51,741

 

 

33,369

 

 

261,365

 

 

112,730

 

Total operating expenses

248,720

 

 

149,108

 

 

1,121,509

 

 

503,459

 

Loss from operations

(91,188

)

 

(43,440

)

 

(588,278

)

 

(154,208

)

Other income (expense), net

3,187

 

 

8,883

 

 

20,510

 

 

16,146

 

Loss before income taxes

(88,001

)

 

(34,557

)

 

(567,768

)

 

(138,062

)

Provision for income taxes

1,093

 

 

87

 

 

589

 

 

840

 

Net loss

(89,094

)

 

(34,644

)

 

(568,357

)

 

(138,902

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(91

)

 

1,625

 

 

2,701

 

 

1,781

 

Net loss attributable to Slack common stockholders

$

(89,003

)

 

$

(36,269

)

 

$

(571,058

)

 

$

(140,683

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to Slack common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.29

)

 

$

(1.43

)

 

$

(1.16

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Slack common stockholders, basic and diluted

550,444

 

 

124,128

 

 

399,461

 

 

121,732

 

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

January 31,
2020

 

January 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

498,999

 

 

$

180,770

 

Marketable securities

269,593

 

 

660,301

 

Accounts receivable, net

145,844

 

 

87,438

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

55,967

 

 

54,213

 

Total current assets

970,403

 

 

982,722

 

Restricted cash

38,490

 

 

20,490

 

Strategic investments

28,814

 

 

12,334

 

Property and equipment, net

102,340

 

 

88,359

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

197,830

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

13,530

 

 

15,203

 

Goodwill

48,598

 

 

48,598

 

Other assets

41,701

 

 

31,250

 

Total assets

$

1,441,706

 

 

$

1,198,956

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

16,893

 

 

$

16,613

 

Operating lease liability

30,465

 

 

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

65,196

 

 

46,151

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

32,123

 

 

29,809

 

Deferred revenue

375,263

 

 

239,825

 

Total current liabilities

519,940

 

 

332,398

 

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

196,378

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

1,451

 

 

2,048

 

Other liabilities

38

 

 

22,904

 

Total liabilities

717,807

 

 

357,350

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock

 

 

1,392,101

 

Common stock

56

 

 

13

 

Additional paid-in-capital

1,945,446

 

 

105,633

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(71

)

 

(498

)

Accumulated deficit

(1,236,621

)

 

(665,563

)

Total Slack Technologies, Inc. stockholders’ equity

708,810

 

 

831,686

 

Noncontrolling interest

15,089

 

 

9,920

 

Total stockholders’ equity

723,899

 

 

841,606

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,441,706

 

 

$

1,198,956

 

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(89,094

)

 

$

(34,644

)

 

$

(568,357

)

 

$

(138,902

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

6,708

 

 

5,589

 

 

27,127

 

 

16,816

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

39

 

 

116

 

 

39

 

 

2,281

 

Stock-based compensation

63,237

 

 

4,861

 

 

426,524

 

 

23,132

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

8,963

 

 

 

 

8,963

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

2,631

 

 

1,189

 

 

8,153

 

 

3,154

 

Net amortization of bond discount on debt securities available for sale

(103

)

 

(1,468

)

 

(2,180

)

 

(3,057

)

Change in fair value of strategic investments

192

 

 

(3,414

)

 

(5,599

)

 

(3,701

)

Other non-cash charges

493

 

 

46

 

 

(249

)

 

546

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(61,122

)

 

(37,990

)

 

(58,202

)

 

(50,305

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(8,545

)

 

(15,019

)

 

(20,594

)

 

(53,072

)

Accounts payable

5,721

 

 

(6,405

)

 

6,726

 

 

2,846

 

Operating lease liabilities

(9,495

)

 

 

 

(9,495

)

 

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

18,166

 

 

15,016

 

 

19,045

 

 

22,504

 

Deferred revenue

72,790

 

 

51,701

 

 

134,841

 

 

116,420

 

Other current and long-term liabilities

(66

)

 

2,817

 

 

20,869

 

 

20,279

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

10,515

 

 

(17,605

)

 

(12,389

)

 

(41,059

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

(87,293

)

 

(232,277

)

 

(290,188

)

 

(967,055

)

Maturities of marketable securities

115,328

 

 

248,325

 

 

517,583

 

 

727,616

 

Sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

166,074

 

 

11,271

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

(45,313

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(2,500

)

 

 

 

(2,500

)

 

(2,382

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(11,350

)

 

(13,476

)

 

(49,626

)

 

(56,180

)

Sales of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

762

 

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(425

)

 

 

 

(840

)

Purchase of strategic investments

(4,849

)

 

(666

)

 

(14,132

)

 

(2,276

)

Proceeds from liquidation of strategic investments

59

 

 

786

 

 

2,917

 

 

976

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

9,395

 

 

2,267

 

 

330,128

 

 

(333,421

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2,615

 

 

2,146

 

 

14,227

 

 

4,783

 

Payment of contingent consideration for an acquisition

 

 

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

Issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

7,351

 

 

 

Net proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

426,880

 

Capital contributions from noncontrolling interest holders

 

 

 

 

3,840

 

 

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders

 

 

 

 

(1,372

)

 

 

Issuance of common stock to third party

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,084

 

Other financing activities

 

 

(23

)

 

(556

)

 

(70

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,615

 

 

2,123

 

 

18,490

 

 

437,677

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

22,525

 

 

(13,215

)

 

336,229

 

 

63,197

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

514,964

 

 

214,475

 

 

201,260

 

 

138,063

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

537,489

 

 

$

201,260

 

 

$

537,489

 

 

$

201,260

 

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Calculated Billings

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

$

181,903

 

 

$

121,967

 

 

$

630,422

 

 

$

400,552

 

Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period

376,714

 

 

241,873

 

 

376,714

 

 

241,873

 

Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period

(303,924

)

 

(190,172

)

 

(241,873

)

 

(125,453

)

Calculated Billings

$

254,693

 

 

$

173,668

 

 

$

765,263

 

 

$

516,972

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

10,515

 

 

$

(17,605

)

 

$

(12,389

)

 

$

(41,059

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(11,350

)

 

(13,476

)

 

(49,626

)

 

(56,180

)

Free Cash Flow

$

(835

)

 

$

(31,081

)

 

$

(62,015

)

 

$

(97,239

)

Operating cash margin

6

%

 

(14

)%

 

(2

)%

 

(10

)%

Purchases of property and equipment

(6

)

 

(11

)

 

(8

)

 

(14

)

Free Cash Flow margin

(0

)%

 

(25

)%

 

(10

)%

 

(24

)%

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

157,532

 

 

$

105,668

 

 

$

533,231

 

 

$

349,251

 

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

2,523

 

 

31

 

 

17,179

 

 

732

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

558

 

 

559

 

 

2,233

 

 

915

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

160,613

 

 

$

106,258

 

 

$

552,643

 

 

$

350,898

 

GAAP gross margin

86.6

%

 

86.6

%

 

84.6

%

 

87.2

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

1.7

 

 

0.5

 

 

3.1

 

 

0.4

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

88.3

%

 

87.1

%

 

87.7

%

 

87.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

$

93,639

 

 

$

45,956

 

 

$

457,364

 

 

$

157,538

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(35,212

)

 

(2,077

)

 

(241,071

)

 

(9,948

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(150

)

 

(150

)

 

(599

)

 

(175

)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

58,277

 

 

$

43,729

 

 

$

215,694

 

 

$

147,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

$

103,340

 

 

$

69,783

 

 

$

402,780

 

 

$

233,191

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(16,715

)

 

(998

)

 

(104,503

)

 

(2,677

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(325

)

 

(325

)

 

(1,300

)

 

(704

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

86,300

 

 

$

68,460

 

 

$

296,977

 

 

$

229,810

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

$

51,741

 

 

$

33,369

 

 

$

261,365

 

 

$

112,730

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(12,544

)

 

(1,755

)

 

(90,711

)

 

(9,775

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(42

)

 

 

 

(42

)

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

39,155

 

 

$

31,614

 

 

$

170,612

 

 

$

102,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of loss from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(91,188

)

 

$

(43,440

)

 

$

(588,278

)

 

$

(154,208

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

66,994

 

 

4,861

 

 

453,464

 

 

23,132

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,075

 

 

1,034

 

 

4,174

 

 

1,794

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(23,119

)

 

$

(37,545

)

 

$

(130,640

)

 

$

(129,282

)

GAAP operating margin

(50.1

)%

 

(35.6

)%

 

(93.3

)%

 

(38.5

)%

Non-GAAP adjustments

37.4

 

 

4.8

 

 

72.6

 

 

6.2

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

(12.7

)%

 

(30.8

)%

 

(20.7

)%

 

(32.3

)%

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Slack common stockholders

$

(89,003

)

 

$

(36,269

)

 

$

(571,058

)

 

$

(140,683

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

66,994

 

 

4,861

 

 

453,464

 

 

23,132

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,075

 

 

1,034

 

 

4,174

 

 

1,794

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(20,934

)

 

$

(30,374

)

 

$

(113,420

)

 

$

(115,757

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.29

)

 

$

(1.43

)

 

$

(1.16

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

0.12

 

 

0.04

 

 

1.14

 

 

0.19

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.95

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

550,444

 

 

124,128

 

 

399,461

 

 

121,732

 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 623 M
EBIT 2020 -142 M
Net income 2020 -607 M
Finance 2020 760 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -40,5x
EV / Sales2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2021 14,3x
Capitalization 13 000 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,58  $
Last Close Price 23,62  $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Stewart Butterfield Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Allen Sanghyun Shim Chief Financial Officer
Callum James Henderson-Begg Chief Technology Officer
Allan Leinwand Senior Vice President-Engineering
John L. O'Farrell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.07%13 000
ADOBE INC.-4.42%152 341
AUTODESK, INC.-15.84%33 973
WORKDAY INC.-13.63%32 951
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-5.89%29 309
SQUARE, INC.-0.19%27 176
