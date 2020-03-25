Slack Technologies : CEO Stewart Butterfield to Participate in Investor Webcast on Remote Work

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) today announced that CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield will participate in an investor webcast hosted by Alex Zukin, Managing Director, Software Equity Research of RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. On the webcast, Butterfield and Zukin will have a discussion on remote work and the future of business communication.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

The live audio webcast will be available through Slack’s Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com. You may also access a live conference call of the webcast by dialing +1 (800) 309 - 2350 within the U.S. or by following this link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/meetings/3163PsQ8.cfm. Additional international dial-in numbers are available here: https://turbobridge.com/international.html. The webcast replay and audio download will also be available on our Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com.

