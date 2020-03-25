Slack Technologies : CEO Stewart Butterfield to Participate in Investor Webcast on Remote Work

Log in
03/25/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) today announced that CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield will participate in an investor webcast hosted by Alex Zukin, Managing Director, Software Equity Research of RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. On the webcast, Butterfield and Zukin will have a discussion on remote work and the future of business communication.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

The live audio webcast will be available through Slack’s Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com. You may also access a live conference call of the webcast by dialing +1 (800) 309 - 2350 within the U.S. or by following this link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/meetings/3163PsQ8.cfm. Additional international dial-in numbers are available here: https://turbobridge.com/international.html. The webcast replay and audio download will also be available on our Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com.

About Slack:

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

Forward-Looking Statements:

During the course of this event, Slack will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Please refer to Slack's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Slack makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Slack assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

Slack and the Slack logo are trademarks of Slack Technologies, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


