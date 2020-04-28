Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Slack Technologies, Inc.    WORK

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WORK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Slack Technologies : Have You Held Slack Technologies Stock Continuously Since June 2019? - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Slack Technologies Officers And/Or Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Slack Technologies, Inc. ("Slack" or the "Company") (NYSE: WORK).

The investigation involves whether Slack's officers and/or directors breached fiduciary duties by failing to disclose that Slack's platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions, such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as Slack scaled its services to a larger user base, and that Slack provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions, and as a result, service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on Slack's financial results.

Slack Technologies investors who have owned their stock shares continuously since June 2019 are encouraged to contact either Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, or John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the Slack Technologies investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors. 

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/have-you-held-slack-technologies-stock-continuously-since-june-2019---kehoe-law-firm-pc-investigating-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duties-by-slack-technologies-officers-andor-directors-301048605.html

SOURCE Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:22pSLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Have You Held Slack Technologies Stock Continuously Since J..
PR
04/17SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Carnival Co..
PR
04/12Looking for a Job? Big Tech Is Still Hiring
DJ
04/09SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Prices Upsized Offering of $750 Million 0.50% Convert..
BU
04/06SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Announces Proposed Offering of $600 Million Convertib..
BU
04/03SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about trading options or stock in Dollar General, ..
PR
03/30SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about trading options or stock in Walt Disney, NVI..
PR
03/27ONE BUSINESS WINNER AMID CORONAVIRUS : the Cloud
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group