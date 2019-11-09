Slack Technologies : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Slack Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important November 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action – WORK

Log in
11/09/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) pursuant or traceable to Slack’s initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted in June 2019 (the “IPO”) of the important November 18, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Slack investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Slack class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1682.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as Slack scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) Slack provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on Slack’s financial results; and (5) as a result, Slack’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1682.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 609 M
EBIT 2020 -177 M
Net income 2020 -665 M
Finance 2020 730 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -47,4x
EV / Sales2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2021 12,1x
Capitalization 10 958 M
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Stewart Butterfield Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Allen Shim Chief Financial Officer
Callum James Henderson-Begg Chief Technology Officer
John L. O'Farrell Lead Independent Director
Andrew G. Braccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%10 958
ADOBE INC.29.27%139 124
WORKDAY INC.1.72%36 833
AUTODESK18.93%33 270
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.24.53%28 810
SQUARE, INC.11.34%26 200
