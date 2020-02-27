Log in
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WORK)
Slack Technologies : Thinking about trading options or stock in LYFT, Microsoft, Starbucks, Square, or Slack Technologies?

02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for LYFT, MSFT, SBUX, SQ, and WORK.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-lyft-microsoft-starbucks-square-or-slack-technologies-301012699.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
