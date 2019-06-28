Slavneft' Megionneftegaz P : Annual General Meeting of PJSC Slavneft-YaNOS's Shareholders was held

On June 26, 2019, the Annual General Meeting of Public Joint-Stock Company Slavneft-Yaroslavnefteorgsintez's (Slavneft-YaNOS's) Shareholders was held in Yaroslavl. The Annual Report, Financial Statements and distribution of Enterprise's earnings under the 2018 performance results were approved at the Meeting.

The shareholders adopted the resolution to allocate the Slavneft-YaNOS net income in the amount of RUB 6.7 bln generated under the 2018 performance results as follows:

- Allocate RUB 1.1 bln for investment program financing;

- Allocate RUB 5.6 bln for repayment of loan commitments (except for the interests on loans);

- Allocate RUB 3 mln for payment of the dividends on preferred shares.

The Meeting resolved to pay the dividends on Slavneft-YaNOS's preferred shares at the rate of RUB 0.01 per outstanding preferred share and not to declare the dividends on ordinary shares for 2018.

The shareholders elected the Enterprise's Board of Directors consisting of 8 members and the Audit Commission consisting of 6 members. The following persons were included into the composition of the Slavneft-YaNOS Board of Directors:

