SLC Agricola S A : Investor Relations Presentation

FARMING, AT ITS BEST
2019, MAY
OVERVIEW
CURRENT
OPERATING
FINANCIAL
STRATEGY
PERFORMANCE
WHAT YOU'LL
1
2
3
4
SEE IN THIS
MARKET
CREATION
PRESENTATION
SUMMARIZED
VALUE
INNOVATION
FUNDAMENTALS
THROUGH
LAND
5
6
7
3
OVERVIEW
THE FORMATION OF AN AGRIBUSINESS LEADER
THE BUSINESS IN 1 SLIDE
VISÃO GERAL
WHAT
WHERE
HOW
TO WHOM
In 6 different
Production of
On both owned
GRAINS
COTTON
states of the
cotton, soybean
and leased land,
Tradings
Brazilian "Cerrado"
and corn
large scale farms
Animal Feed
Textile Ind.
region
Food Ind.
1
OVERVIEW
70 YEARS IN THE SECTOR
Milestones
1945
1965
1977
1979
1999
Foundation of
SLC makes the
John Deere
SLC sells 100%
SLC, as a small
first brazilian
SLC AGRICOLA,
buys 20%
of the ag-
repair shop for
self-propelled
through the
stake in SLC´s
machinery
agricultural
grain harvester.
incorporation of a
ag-machinery
business to
implements.
few small land
business.
John Deere.
holding (farming
operation).
5
2007
SLC AGRICOLA
IPO
(the first in it´s sector, globally).
