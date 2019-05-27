Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  SLC Agricola S.A.    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRICOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/24
16.95 BRL   -0.94%
10:24aSLC AGRICOLA S A : Investor Relations Presentation
PU
05/02SLC AGRICOLA S.A. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
05/02SLC AGRICOLA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SLC Agricola S A : Investor Relations Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 10:24am EDT

FARMING, AT ITS BEST

2019, MAY

OVERVIEW

CURRENT

OPERATING

FINANCIAL

STRATEGY

PERFORMANCE

PERFORMANCE

WHAT YOU'LL

1

2

3

4

SEE IN THIS

MARKET

CREATION

PRESENTATION

SUMMARIZED

VALUE

INNOVATION

FUNDAMENTALS

THROUGH

LAND

5

6

7

3

OVERVIEW

THE FORMATION OF AN AGRIBUSINESS LEADER

1

THE BUSINESS IN 1 SLIDE

VISÃO GERAL

4

WHAT

WHERE

HOW

TO WHOM

In 6 different

Production of

On both owned

GRAINS

COTTON

states of the

cotton, soybean

and leased land,

Tradings

Tradings

Brazilian "Cerrado"

and corn

large scale farms

Animal Feed

Textile Ind.

region

Food Ind.

1

OVERVIEW

70 YEARS IN THE SECTOR

Milestones

1945

1965

1977

1979

1999

Foundation of

SLC makes the

Foundation of

John Deere

SLC sells 100%

SLC, as a small

first brazilian

SLC AGRICOLA,

buys 20%

of the ag-

repair shop for

self-propelled

through the

stake in SLC´s

machinery

agricultural

grain harvester.

incorporation of a

ag-machinery

business to

implements.

few small land

business.

John Deere.

holding (farming

operation).

5

2007

SLC AGRICOLA

IPO

(the first in it´s sector, globally).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 14:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLC AGRICOLA S.A.
10:24aSLC AGRICOLA S A : Investor Relations Presentation
PU
05/02SLC AGRICOLA S.A. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
05/02SLC AGRICOLA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SLC AGRICOLA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SLC AGRICOLA S A : Share Buyback Program Concluded
PU
2017NOTICE TO THE MARKET : Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (or "CRA's")
PU
2017NOTICE TO THE MARKET : Stock repurchase program concluded
PU
2017SLC AGRICOLA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017SLC AGRICOLA S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - loss of the independency of Board Memb..
PU
2017SLC AGRICOLA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 3 054 M
EBIT 2019 622 M
Net income 2019 416 M
Debt 2019 1 102 M
Yield 2019 7,11%
P/E ratio 2019 8,53
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 3 231 M
Chart SLC AGRICOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agricola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRICOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gerson da Silva Trenhago Chief Operating Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLC AGRICOLA S.A.-19.02%803
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 596
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY13.55%2 504
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 974
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP-0.96%1 736
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-19.00%1 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About