Sleep Number : Advances Sleep Tech at CES, Announces Exclusive Partnership with Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global

Sleep Number’s “Sleep as the Competitive Edge” panel brings together Elite Athletes, Sleep Experts, and Leading Sleep Advocates to share data, trends and personal sleep insights

(CES Booth #43308) -- Today, Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR), the sleep innovation leader, is advancing the sleep tech category it created at the 2014 Consumer Electronics Show by convening a panel of elite athletes, sleep experts, and influencers for an “off-the-field” conversation about “on-the-field” performance. The “Sleep as the Competitive Edge” panel will highlight the important connection between sleep, technology, and performance and share what the future holds for sleep innovation. The panel will be hosted by Sleep Number’s President and CEO Shelly Ibach and moderated by media personality and GENYOUth CEO Alexis Glick.

Sleep Number today also announced a ground-breaking, exclusive partnership with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a behavior change company helping people improve their wellness and performance. With Sleep Number’s leadership in sleep science and Thrive Global’s platform, which reaches over 30 million people per month, the partnership is expected to amplify the importance and impact of quality sleep on physical, mental, and emotional well-being. As the official Sleep and Wellness partner for Thrive Global, Sleep Number will share content and comprehensive sleep insights to help people improve their sleep and their lives.

In its second year as the official sleep and wellness partner of the National Football League, Sleep Number knows that proven quality sleep can be a game-changer. Currently, over 1,800 of the league’s players have invested in their sleep with the Sleep Number 360® smart bed. Every team is represented, with about 75% of each teams’ active roster now using SleepIQ® data and insights to help them improve their sleep quality and strengthen their recovery.

“When I sleep well, I can see a difference in how I play on the field. I can think faster, respond more quickly and I’m able to compete at the highest level each day,” said Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings’ Safety and four-time Pro Bowler. “Since I got my bed, the Sleep Number 360 smart bed has become one of the most important tools in my training – letting me tap into my sleep data to perform at my peak and recover more quickly.”

“Sleep is at the center of a healthy life,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “Whether you’re a business leader, teenager, busy parent or a world-class athlete, quality sleep helps you play better, think better and live better – improving your mood, mental acuity, physical performance, and overall well-being. The Sleep Number 360 smart bed is the only bed with proven quality sleep that helps you effortlessly take charge of your wellness.”

Last year, Sleep Number completed its transition to all 360® smart beds. The Company’s proprietary SleepIQ® technology, which is integrated into every bed, measures over 8.5 billion full-body biometric data points every night. The bed uses the sleeper’s individual data, including movement, breathing rates, heartbeat, and sleep habits, to automatically adjust the bed’s firmness to deliver proven quality sleep.

The Sleep Number 360™ smart bed’s highly accurate biometric sleep tracking technology and comprehensive sleep database are the foundation for the future. Sleep Number’s sleep technology is so powerful that one day, it may be able to predict health risks. Today, using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, it is clear when a user’s biometrics are outside of their personal norm. Tomorrow, Sleep Number expects to be able to identify chronic sleep issues like sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome, and eventually predict other issues such as heart disease and even strokes.

Sleep Number is sharing its sleep expertise and vision for the future at the following CES 2019 experiences and events:

Sleep Number Exhibit : (CES Booth# 43308 West Sands Expo Halls A-D. Level 2): Take a three-minute immersive “ride” into the science behind the revolutionary 360 smart bed and experience the “Sleep Number Quarterback Challenge,” a VR simulation that illustrates the impact of sleep deprivation. Also, receive a consultation with an expert to learn about life-changing sleep.

. The panelists include Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings’ Safety and four-time Pro Bowler; Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global Founder and CEO, and author of ; Gwen Jorgensen, Olympic Gold Medalist and triathlete; Dr. Eve VanCauter, Circadian Rhythm Expert, Department of Medicine, University of Chicago Digital Health Summit Keynote Speech by Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number’s President and CEO, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 4:50 p.m. (Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4305): In How a Retail Sleep Tech Company Reigns Supreme in Data-Driven Health, Shelly Ibach shares how the integration of health tech into a well-known consumer brand is not only driving and changing behaviors but is also revealing how highly-accurate data will fuel the future of sleep health.

In How a Retail Sleep Tech Company Reigns Supreme in Data-Driven Health, Shelly Ibach shares how the integration of health tech into a well-known consumer brand is not only driving and changing behaviors but is also revealing how highly-accurate data will fuel the future of sleep health. Katie Couric Discussion: Can Technology Do Good? , Wednesday, Jan. 9, 11:00 a.m. (CES Booth #43308 West Sands Expo Halls A-D. Level 2 . ): Journalist and author Katie Couric speaks with Sleep Number’s Shelly Ibach and other industry leaders about how they’re using technology for good.

. Journalist and author Katie Couric speaks with Sleep Number’s Shelly Ibach and other industry leaders about how they’re using technology for good. “The Uniquely Branded Shopping Experience” Panel with Kevin Brown, Sleep Number’s CMO, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 3:10 p.m. (LVCC North Hall N 253): In this panel, Kevin Brown, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, joins a panel discussion about retail presence in the digital age.

