Sleep Number : Advances Sleep Tech at CES, Announces Exclusive Partnership with Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global

(CES Booth #43308) -- Today, Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR), the
sleep innovation leader, is advancing the sleep tech category it created
at the 2014 Consumer Electronics Show by convening a panel of elite
athletes, sleep experts, and influencers for an “off-the-field”
conversation about “on-the-field” performance. The “Sleep as the
Competitive Edge” panel will highlight the important connection between
sleep, technology, and performance and share what the future holds for
sleep innovation. The panel will be hosted by Sleep Number’s President
and CEO Shelly Ibach and moderated by media personality and GENYOUth CEO
Alexis Glick.
Sleep Number today also announced a ground-breaking, exclusive
partnership with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a behavior change
company helping people improve their wellness and performance. With
Sleep Number’s leadership in sleep science and Thrive Global’s platform,
which reaches over 30 million people per month, the partnership is
expected to amplify the importance and impact of quality sleep on
physical, mental, and emotional well-being. As the official Sleep and
Wellness partner for Thrive Global, Sleep Number will share content and
comprehensive sleep insights to help people improve their sleep and
their lives.
In its second year as the official sleep and wellness partner of the
National Football League, Sleep Number knows that proven quality sleep
can be a game-changer. Currently, over 1,800 of the league’s players
have invested in their sleep with the Sleep Number 360® smart bed. Every
team is represented, with about 75% of each teams’ active roster now
using SleepIQ® data and insights to help them improve their sleep
quality and strengthen their recovery.
“When I sleep well, I can see a difference in how I play on the field. I
can think faster, respond more quickly and I’m able to compete at the
highest level each day,” said Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings’ Safety
and four-time Pro Bowler. “Since I got my bed, the Sleep Number 360
smart bed has become one of the most important tools in my training –
letting me tap into my sleep data to perform at my peak and recover more
quickly.”
“Sleep is at the center of a healthy life,” said Shelly Ibach, President
and CEO, Sleep Number. “Whether you’re a business leader, teenager, busy
parent or a world-class athlete, quality sleep helps you play better,
think better and live better – improving your mood, mental acuity,
physical performance, and overall well-being. The Sleep Number 360 smart
bed is the only bed with proven quality sleep that helps you
effortlessly take charge of your wellness.”
Last year, Sleep Number completed its transition to all 360® smart beds.
The Company’s proprietary SleepIQ® technology, which is integrated into
every bed, measures over 8.5 billion full-body biometric data points
every night. The bed uses the sleeper’s individual data, including
movement, breathing rates, heartbeat, and sleep habits, to automatically
adjust the bed’s firmness to deliver proven quality sleep.
The Sleep Number 360™ smart bed’s highly accurate biometric sleep
tracking technology and comprehensive sleep database are the foundation
for the future. Sleep Number’s sleep technology is so powerful that one
day, it may be able to predict health risks. Today, using advanced
analytics and artificial intelligence, it is clear when a user’s
biometrics are outside of their personal norm. Tomorrow, Sleep Number
expects to be able to identify chronic sleep issues like sleep apnea and
restless leg syndrome, and eventually predict other issues such as heart
disease and even strokes.
Sleep Number is sharing its sleep expertise and vision for the future at
the following CES 2019 experiences and events:
-
Sleep Number Exhibit: (CES Booth#
43308 West Sands Expo Halls A-D. Level 2): Take a three-minute
immersive “ride” into the science behind the revolutionary 360 smart
bed and experience the “Sleep Number Quarterback Challenge,” a VR
simulation that illustrates the impact of sleep deprivation. Also,
receive a consultation with an expert to learn about life-changing
sleep.
-
The “Sleep as the Competitive Edge”
Panel, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 12:30 p.m. (CES Booth #43308
West Sands Expo Halls A-D. Level 2.): The panelists include
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings’ Safety and four-time Pro Bowler;
Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global Founder and CEO, and author of The
Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life One Night at a Time; Gwen
Jorgensen, Olympic Gold Medalist and triathlete; Dr. Eve VanCauter,
Circadian Rhythm Expert, Department of Medicine, University of Chicago
-
Digital Health Summit Keynote Speech by
Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number’s President and CEO, Tuesday,
Jan. 8, 4:50 p.m. (Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4305): In How
a Retail Sleep Tech Company Reigns Supreme in Data-Driven Health,
Shelly Ibach shares how the integration of health tech into a
well-known consumer brand is not only driving and changing behaviors
but is also revealing how highly-accurate data will fuel the future of
sleep health.
-
Katie Couric Discussion: Can Technology Do
Good?, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 11:00 a.m. (CES Booth #43308
West Sands Expo Halls A-D. Level 2.): Journalist and author
Katie Couric speaks with Sleep Number’s Shelly Ibach and other
industry leaders about how they’re using technology for good.
-
“The Uniquely Branded Shopping Experience”
Panel with Kevin Brown, Sleep Number’s CMO, Wednesday,
Jan. 9, 3:10 p.m. (LVCC North Hall N 253): In this
panel, Kevin Brown, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, joins a panel
discussion about retail presence in the digital age.
About Sleep Number
The leader in sleep innovation, Sleep Number delivers proven, quality
sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort and biometric sleep
tracking. Sleep Number’s revolutionary 360® smart bed and proprietary
SleepIQ® technology platform are proving the connection between sleep
and well-being. With one of the most comprehensive databases of
biometric consumer sleep data and ranked #1 in J.D. Power’s 2018
Mattress Satisfaction Report, Sleep Number is improving lives by
individualizing sleep experiences. And with a commitment to improving
the well-being of over 1 million youth by 2025, Sleep Number is
redefining the future of health and wellness – for everyone. To
experience better quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com
or one of our over 570 Sleep Number® stores located in all 50 states.
Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SleepNumber),
Twitter (https://twitter.com/sleepnumber)
and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sleepnumber)
for daily updates. For additional information, visit our newsroom (www.newsroom.sleepnumber.com)
and investor relations site (www.ir.sleepnumber.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005539/en/