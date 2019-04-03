Log in
Sleep Number Corporation : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on April 17th

0
04/03/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) will release its first quarter results, through March 30, 2019, after market close on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company’s performance beginning at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. CDT; 2 p.m. PDT).

To listen to the call, please dial 800-593-9959 and reference the passcode “Sleep.” International participants can dial 517-308-9340. The webcast can be accessed live at www.ir.sleepnumber.com and will be available for replay for approximately 60 days.

About Sleep Number Corporation
The leader in sleep innovation, Sleep Number delivers proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort and biometric sleep tracking. Sleep Number’s revolutionary 360® smart bed and proprietary SleepIQ® technology platform are proving the connection between sleep and well-being. With one of the most comprehensive databases of biometric consumer sleep data and ranked #1 in J.D. Power’s 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Report*, Sleep Number is improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. And with a commitment to improving the well-being of over 1 million youth by 2025, Sleep Number is redefining the future of health and wellness – for everyone. To experience better quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our over 580 Sleep Number® stores located in all 50 states. For additional information, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

*Sleep Number received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2015, 2016 and 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Reports of customers’ satisfaction with their mattress. Visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 640 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 76,4 M
Finance 2019 165 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,95
P/E ratio 2020 16,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 1 404 M
Chart SLEEP NUMBER CORP
Duration : Period :
Sleep Number Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLEEP NUMBER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 36,3 $
Spread / Average Target -21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shelly Radue Ibach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Michel Valette Chairman
Suresh Krishna SVP, Chief Operations & Supply Chain Officer
David R. Callen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hunter Saklad Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLEEP NUMBER CORP44.97%1 404
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD36.44%3 936
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%3 660
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC40.63%3 199
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%2 961
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%2 011
