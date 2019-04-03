Sleep Number Corporation : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on April 17th

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) will release its first quarter
results, through March 30, 2019, after market close on Wednesday, April
17, 2019. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call
to discuss the company’s performance beginning at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m.
CDT; 2 p.m. PDT).
To listen to the call, please dial 800-593-9959 and reference the
passcode “Sleep.” International participants can dial 517-308-9340. The
webcast can be accessed live at www.ir.sleepnumber.com
and will be available for replay for approximately 60 days.
About Sleep Number Corporation
The leader in sleep
innovation, Sleep Number delivers proven, quality sleep through
effortless, adjustable comfort and biometric sleep tracking. Sleep
Number’s revolutionary 360® smart bed and proprietary SleepIQ®
technology platform are proving the connection between sleep and
well-being. With one of the most comprehensive databases of
biometric consumer sleep data and ranked #1 in J.D. Power’s 2018
Mattress Satisfaction Report*, Sleep Number is improving lives by
individualizing sleep experiences. And with a commitment to improving
the well-being of over 1 million youth by 2025, Sleep Number is
redefining the future of health and wellness – for everyone. To
experience better quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com
or one of our over 580 Sleep Number® stores located in all 50 states.
For additional information, visit our newsroom
and investor
relations site.
*Sleep Number received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2015, 2016
and 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Reports of customers’ satisfaction with
their mattress. Visit jdpower.com/awards.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005648/en/