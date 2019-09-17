Log in
Sleep Number : Recognized as One of America's “Supply Chains to Admire”

09/17/2019 | 02:59pm EDT

Sleep Number’s reinvented supply chain awarded with best-in-class manufacturing award

Today, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR), the leader in sleep innovation, announced it won the “Supply Chains to Admire™” award, sponsored by research firm Supply Chain Insights. The company was recognized for transforming its supply chain over the last three years and delivering unprecedented levels of speed and flexibility throughout the company’s supply chain network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006063/en/

The Sleep Number 360® p6 smart bed. (Photo: Sleep Number)

The Sleep Number 360® p6 smart bed. (Photo: Sleep Number)

“At Sleep Number, we believe that digital is at the core of an exceptional customer experience,” said Sleep Number Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer Suresh Krishna. “We reinvented our supply chain with digital tools that improved our manufacturing and distribution processes, increased our factory productivity and – most importantly – enhanced customer experience from order through white-glove delivery.”

Sleep Number’s supply chain and logistics team developed its Retail Flow™ model and streamlined manufacturing processes through Lean principles enabled by technology. Today, products are efficiently built on demand and available to customers with greater flexibility and speed. Sleep Number also developed a network of assembly and delivery centers complemented with a mobile inventory visibility application, which connects supply chain partners throughout the fulfillment process. These advancements are adding efficiency and effectiveness from order, to final mile, to delivery.

“Being purpose-driven requires company-wide innovation to ensure you are delivering on your brand promise,” said Sleep Number President and CEO Shelly Ibach. “The transformation of our supply chain operations enables us to deliver an unparalleled sleep experience to our customers. Our brand health, customer satisfaction and product ratings are at unprecedented levels. We have built our company and customer experience around individuality. From our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds to our supply chain, digital is at our core. To date, we have improved 12 million lives through life-changing sleep, and we are only getting started.”

Now in its sixth year, the “Supply Chains to Admire™” analysis is a celebration of supply chain success. Winners are chosen based on balance sheet and income statement data and carefully compared to companies within industry peer groups.

About Sleep Number Corporation
The leader in sleep innovation, Sleep Number delivers proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort and biometric sleep tracking. Sleep Number’s revolutionary 360® smart bed and proprietary SleepIQ® technology platforms are proving the connection between sleep and well-being. With one of the most comprehensive databases of biometric consumer sleep data and ranked #1 in J.D. Power’s 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Report*, Sleep Number is improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. A commitment to improving the well-being of over one million youth by 2025 means that Sleep Number is redefining the future of health and wellness – for everyone. To experience better quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our over 590 Sleep Number® stores located in all 50 states. For additional information, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

*Sleep Number received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2015, 2016 and 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Reports of customers' satisfaction with their mattress. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Supply Chain Insights
Founded in February 2012 by Lora Cecere, the mission of Supply Chain Insights, LLC is to deliver independent, actionable and objective advice for supply chain leaders. The goal is to help leaders gain first mover advantage.


© Business Wire 2019
