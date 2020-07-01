Log in
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION

(SNBR)
Sleep Number Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 15th

07/01/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) will release its second quarter results, through June 27, 2020, after market close on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company’s results at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. CDT; 2 p.m. PDT). To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at http://ir.sleepnumber.com/events. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.

About Sleep Number Corporation
As a purpose driven company, Sleep Number’s mission is to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds deliver proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort. Our integrated SleepIQ® operating system captures over 12 billion biometric data points every night and offers actionable insights to improve your overall sleep health and wellness.

To experience proven quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our approximately 600 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations site.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 501 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 87,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 151 M 1 151 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 436
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sleep Number Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,00 $
Last Close Price 41,64 $
Spread / Highest target 5,67%
Spread / Average Target -25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shelly Radue Ibach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Michel Valette Non-Executive Chairman
David R. Callen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
J. Hunter Saklad Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen L. Nedorostek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION-12.81%1 151
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.8.27%3 833
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.36%3 708
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.18.19%3 122
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-18.01%1 690
HANSSEM CO., LTD.45.98%1 267
© Business Wire 2020