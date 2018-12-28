Log in
12/28/2018 | 03:20pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SLEEPZ AG: Capital increase from authorized capital placed in full

28-Dec-2018 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse

SLEEPZ AG: Capital increase from authorized capital placed in full

Berlin, 28.12.2018 - The private placement of the new shares from the capital increase of SLEEPZ AG (ISIN DE000A2E3772) from the authorized capital, as it was resolved on 21.12.2018, was completed today. All 892,181 new shares were subscribed.

After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the company will thus receive liquid funds of EUR 892,181.00, which will be used to strengthen the company's equity base and liquidity in the short term.

Notifying person
Alexander von Tschirnhaus, Management Board, Tel: +49-30-203050, avt@sleepz.com

28-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG
Schlüterstraße 38
10629 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 305-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 305-555
E-mail: ir@sleepz.com
Internet: www.sleepz.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59
WKN: A2E377, A2E4L5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

762439  28-Dec-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
