Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SLEEPZ AG    BTBB   DE000A2E3772

SLEEPZ AG

(BTBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLEEPZ AG: Change of Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:28am EDT

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

08. April 2019 I 9.59 p.m. (CEST)

SLEEPZ AG: Change of Management Board

Berlin, 8th Aril 2019 - Mr. Christian Salza informed the Supervisory Board of the SLEEPZ AG today that he decided to resign from his position as a member of the Management Board of SLEEPZ AG with immediate effect. Mr. Alexander von Tschirnhaus will take over the departments of Mr. Salza for the time being.

Disclosing person
Alexander von Tschirnhaus, Member of the Management Board, Phone: +49-30-346461597, avt@sleepz.com

Disclaimer

SLEEPZ AG published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLEEPZ AG
06:28aSLEEPZ AG : Change of Management Board
PU
04/08SLEEPZ AG : Change of Management Board
EQ
04/08SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/05SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/03SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/29SLEEPZ : Strategic investor signs options contract for SLEEPZ shares and grants ..
PU
03/28SLEEPZ AG : Strategic investor signs options contract for SLEEPZ shares and gran..
EQ
02/04SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/29SLEEPZ AG : Correction of a release from 27/12/2018 according to Article 40, Sec..
EQ
01/21SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 12,3 M
EBIT 2018 -3,63 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4,90 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 8,36 M
Chart SLEEPZ AG
Duration : Period :
SLEEPZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLEEPZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,22 €
Spread / Average Target 172%
Managers
NameTitle
Sven Rittau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Stammler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michele Puller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Mogalle Director
Katja Gartung Manager-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLEEPZ AG-50.00%9
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.85%13 746
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.19.41%4 733
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.62.01%2 523
DUNELM GROUP PLC62.66%2 326
RH-9.11%2 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About