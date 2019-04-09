Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

08. April 2019 I 9.59 p.m. (CEST)

SLEEPZ AG: Change of Management Board

Berlin, 8th Aril 2019 - Mr. Christian Salza informed the Supervisory Board of the SLEEPZ AG today that he decided to resign from his position as a member of the Management Board of SLEEPZ AG with immediate effect. Mr. Alexander von Tschirnhaus will take over the departments of Mr. Salza for the time being.

Disclosing person

Alexander von Tschirnhaus, Member of the Management Board, Phone: +49-30-346461597, avt@sleepz.com

