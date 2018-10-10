Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

10 October 2018 I 13:40 (CEST)

SLEEPZ AG: Convertible bond 2018/2021 placed with a nominal value of EUR 2.1 million

Not for direct or indirect distribution, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which, or to persons in any jurisdiction to which, such distribution is unlawful.



Berlin, October 10, 2018 - The Management Board of SLEEPZ AG today resolved, on the basis of the final placement results available to it, to issue convertible bonds (convertible bond 2018/2021) with a nominal value of 2,100,000.00 Euro, corresponding to 21 bonds, at a nominal value of 100,000.00 Euro per bond.

The approval of the Supervisory Board is expected in the near future.

The convertible bond is already included in trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A2E4L59.

Communicating person:

Oliver Borrmann, Member of the Management Board

Phone: + 49-30-20305500, ob@sleepz.com

___________________

IMPORTANT NOTE

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER JURISDICATIONS IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN JURISDICATIONS TO WHOM SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.



This release is not made for distribution or publication in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other country in which such publication may be unlawful. The distribution of this release may be subject to legal restrictions in some countries and anyone in possession of this document or the information referred to herein should inform themselves of and comply with such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the commercial laws of such countries.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America or to US persons. The partial debentures, the shares to be delivered in the case of conversion, as well as subscription rights are not and will not be registered according to the provisions contained in the United States Securities Act of 1933 (in the valid version of the Securities Act). They may be sold or offered to be sold or directly or indirectly delivered to the United States of America only with prior registration or without prior registration only as the result of an exception according to the provisions contained in the United States Securities Act. No public offering of the securities named in this release will take place in the United States of America.

Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities named in this release may not be sold or offered to be sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to or for the account of persons based or residing in Australia, Canada or Japan.

Furthermore, acceptance of this offer outside the Federal Republic of Germany may be subject to restrictions. Persons who want to accept the offer outside the Federal Republic of Germany are urged to obtain information about any restrictions existing outside the Federal Republic of Germany.