SLEEPZ AG (BTBB)
SLEEPZ AG: Cooperation with 'porta Möbel' for sales under the in-house brand 'buddy'

09/04/2018 | 01:05pm CEST

DGAP-News: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SLEEPZ AG: Cooperation with 'porta Möbel' for sales under the in-house brand 'buddy'

04.09.2018 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLEEPZ AG: Cooperation with "porta Möbel" for sales under the in-house brand "buddy"

Berlin, 04 September 2018 - SLEEPZ AG (ISIN DE000A2E3772 - "SLEEPZ"), a group of companies focusing on e-commerce in the sleep products segment, has entered into a cooperation with porta Möbel GmbH & Co. KG ("porta") for sales under the in-house brand "buddy" (www.buddysleep.de) via its subsidiary sleepz Home GmbH. Starting from autumn 2018, the highly innovative buddy mattress as well other buddy products will be sold in porta's 24 bricks-and-mortar furniture stores throughout Germany and in the online shop of this long-established company from eastern Westphalia.

The buddy mattress was launched on the market in 2016. It stands out thanks to its innovative easy-zip system. The bed sheet doesn't have to be pulled over the mattress but can instead be zipped on to the top part of the mattress, which brings a variety of advantages in the use.

"The buddy mattress is an easy-to-understand, high-quality product that we have so far been selling in our own sales channels," explains Alexander von Tschirnhaus, Management Board member at SLEEPZ AG. "With 'porta', we now have one of the biggest furniture retailers in Germany by our side. The first choice for many customers when it comes to furnishing and living. This represents a strong additional sales channel for our buddy product world. We are pleased to meet porta Möbel's high quality standards for the selection of its product range and see this as confirmation of our product development expertise."

The buddy products have so far been sold in the SLEEPZ Group's own online shops and at the sleepz Home showroom in Berlin. In addition, SLEEPZ expects the partnership with porta to further advance the development of the "buddy" brand.

About SLEEPZ

SLEEPZ AG is a corporate group focused on e-commerce in the sleep products segment.

Its subsidiary companies sleepz Home GmbH, Matratzen Union GmbH, Ecom Union GmbH and Markenschlaf GmbH sell products such as bedroom furniture, beds, slatted frames, mattresses, bedding and accessories through 13 own online shops (i.a. www.perfekt-schlafen.de, www.bettenriese.de, www.matratzenunion.de, www.schlafhandel.de, www.schoene-traeume.de, www.onletto.de or www.matratzendiscount.de) as well as online market places and shopping clubs.

Grafenfels Manufaktur GmbH (www.grafenfels.de) has developed an own mattress collection under the "Grafenfels" brand.

Under the "buddy" brand (www.buddysleep.de), sleepz Home GmbH mainly markets its one-fits-all mattress of the same name.

Furthermore, the group runs showrooms in Berlin and Wolfhagen.

For further information:

Corinna Riewe
- Investor Relations -
Tel.: +49-30-20 30 55 67
cr@sleepz.com

Katja Gartung
- Marketing/Public Relations -
Tel.: +49-30-20 30 55 12
kg@sleepz.com


04.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG
Schlüterstraße 38
10629 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 305-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 305-555
E-mail: ir@sleepz.com
Internet: www.sleepz.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59
WKN: A2E377, A2E4L5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau

 
End of News DGAP News Service

720429  04.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720429&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
