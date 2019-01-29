Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SLEEPZ AG    BTBB   DE000A2E3772

SLEEPZ AG (BTBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLEEPZ AG: Correction of a release from 27/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 05:05am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLEEPZ AG
SLEEPZ AG: Correction of a release from 27/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.01.2019 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SLEEPZ AG
Street: Gipsstraße 10
Postal code: 10119
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200CRSBZRBTC5BF95

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Alexander Rauschenbusch
Date of birth: 22 March 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Grazia Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 7.34 % 0.56 % 7.91 % 17,773,150
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4L59 1305300 % 7.34 %
Total 1305300 7.34 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 15.11.2018 - 15.11.2020 100000 0.56 %
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Alexander Rauschenbusch % % %
5r Private Equity KG % % %
Grazia Equity GmbH % % %
Grazia Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG 7.34 % % 7.91 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Jan 2019


29.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG
Gipsstraße 10
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.sleepz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770365  29.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLEEPZ AG
05:05aSLEEPZ AG : Correction of a release from 27/12/2018 according to Article 40, Sec..
EQ
01/21SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
01/16SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/09SLEEPZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018SLEEPZ AG : Capital increase from authorized capital placed in full
EQ
2018SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018SLEEPZ : resolves capital increase from authorised capital
PU
2018SLEEPZ : resolves capital increase from authorised capital
EQ
2018SLEEPZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018SLEEPZ : acquires 75.1% stake in Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH; cash capital increase ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13,7 M
EBIT 2018 -2,97 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4,90 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 18,4 M
Chart SLEEPZ AG
Duration : Period :
SLEEPZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLEEPZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,22 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Sven Rittau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Stammler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michele Puller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Mogalle Director
Katja Gartung Manager-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLEEPZ AG10.04%21
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD4.11%14 705
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.4.46%4 242
RH13.04%2 874
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.30.74%2 035
DUNELM GROUP PLC32.62%1 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.