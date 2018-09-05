DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

SLEEPZ AG: Extension of private placement of convertible bond 2018/2021



05-Sep-2018 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



SLEEPZ AG: Extension of private placement of convertible bond 2018/2021



Not for direct or indirect distribution, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or other jurisdictions in which, or to persons in jurisdictions to whom such distribution is unlawful. Berlin, 05. September 2018 - On the basis of the preliminary placement results available to it, the Management Board of SLEEPZ AG has resolved today to extend the deadline for the subscription of Partial Debentures of the Convertible Bond 2018/2021 by third parties until the beginning of October. Disclosing Person:

Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board member Contact:

Corinna Riewe, + 49-30-20305567, cr@sleepz.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



IMPORTANT NOTE

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER JURISDICATIONS IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN JURISDICATIONS TO WHOM SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.



This release is not made for distribution or publication in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other country in which such publication may be unlawful. The distribution of this release may be subject to legal restrictions in some countries and anyone in possession of this document or the information referred to herein should inform themselves of and comply with such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the commercial laws of such countries. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America or to US persons. The partial debentures, the shares to be delivered in the case of conversion, as well as subscription rights are not and will not be registered according to the provisions contained in the United States Securities Act of 1933 (in the valid version of the Securities Act). They may be sold or offered to be sold or directly or indirectly delivered to the United States of America only with prior registration or without prior registration only as the result of an exception according to the provisions contained in the United States Securities Act. No public offering of the securities named in this release will take place in the United States of America.

Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities named in this release may not be sold or offered to be sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to or for the account of persons based or residing in Australia, Canada or Japan. Furthermore, acceptance of this offer outside the Federal Republic of Germany may be subject to restrictions. Persons who want to accept the offer outside the Federal Republic of Germany are urged to obtain information about any restrictions existing outside the Federal Republic of Germany. 05-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

