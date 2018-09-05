Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SLEEPZ AG    BTBB   DE000A2E3772

SLEEPZ AG (BTBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SLEEPZ AG: Extension of private placement of convertible bond 2018/2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 05:20pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
SLEEPZ AG: Extension of private placement of convertible bond 2018/2021

05-Sep-2018 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SLEEPZ AG: Extension of private placement of convertible bond 2018/2021

Not for direct or indirect distribution, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or other jurisdictions in which, or to persons in jurisdictions to whom such distribution is unlawful.

Berlin, 05. September 2018 - On the basis of the preliminary placement results available to it, the Management Board of SLEEPZ AG has resolved today to extend the deadline for the subscription of Partial Debentures of the Convertible Bond 2018/2021 by third parties until the beginning of October.

Disclosing Person:
Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board member

Contact:
Corinna Riewe, + 49-30-20305567, cr@sleepz.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

IMPORTANT NOTE
NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER JURISDICATIONS IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN JURISDICATIONS TO WHOM SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

This release is not made for distribution or publication in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other country in which such publication may be unlawful. The distribution of this release may be subject to legal restrictions in some countries and anyone in possession of this document or the information referred to herein should inform themselves of and comply with such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the commercial laws of such countries.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America or to US persons. The partial debentures, the shares to be delivered in the case of conversion, as well as subscription rights are not and will not be registered according to the provisions contained in the United States Securities Act of 1933 (in the valid version of the Securities Act). They may be sold or offered to be sold or directly or indirectly delivered to the United States of America only with prior registration or without prior registration only as the result of an exception according to the provisions contained in the United States Securities Act. No public offering of the securities named in this release will take place in the United States of America.
Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities named in this release may not be sold or offered to be sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to or for the account of persons based or residing in Australia, Canada or Japan.

Furthermore, acceptance of this offer outside the Federal Republic of Germany may be subject to restrictions. Persons who want to accept the offer outside the Federal Republic of Germany are urged to obtain information about any restrictions existing outside the Federal Republic of Germany.

05-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG
Schlüterstraße 38
10629 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 305-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 305-555
E-mail: ir@sleepz.com
Internet: www.sleepz.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59
WKN: A2E377, A2E4L5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

720881  05-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLEEPZ AG
05:20pSLEEPZ AG : Extension of private placement of convertible bond 2018/2021
EQ
09/04SLEEPZ AG : Cooperation with “porta Möbel” for sales under the in-ho..
PU
09/04SLEEPZ AG : Cooperation with 'porta Möbel' for sales under the in-house brand 'b..
EQ
08/28SLEEPZ AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
08/24SLEEPZ : signs termsheet for the acquisition of URBANARA GmbH
PU
08/24SLEEPZ : signs termsheet for the acquisition of URBANARA GmbH
EQ
08/09SLEEPZ : resolves issuance of convertible bonds with a total nominal amount of u..
PU
08/09SLEEPZ : resolves issuance of convertible bonds with a total nominal amount of u..
EQ
08/01SLEEPZ : strengthening their Executive Board and Supervisory Board
PU
08/01SLEEPZ AG : Alexander von Tschirnhaus appointed to the Executive Board of SLEEPZ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14,8 M
EBIT 2018 -2,93 M
Net income 2018 -3,30 M
Debt 2018 3,18 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 13,3 M
Chart SLEEPZ AG
Duration : Period :
SLEEPZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLEEPZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,35 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
Managers
NameTitle
Sven Rittau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Stammler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michele Puller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Mogalle Director
Katja Gartung Manager-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLEEPZ AG-35.54%15
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD4.94%17 546
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.35.84%6 009
RH75.48%3 273
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-18.42%2 538
SOTHEBYS-9.46%2 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.