DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLEEPZ AG

SLEEPZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.04.2019 / 19:30

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: SLEEPZ AG Street: Gipsstraße 10 Postal code: 10119 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200CRSBZRBTC5BF95

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Granting of a proxy

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Wanja S. Oberhof

Date of birth: 13 Apr 1986

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Grazia Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 28 March 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 6.99 % 36.26 % 43.25 % 18665331 Previous notification % % % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2E3772 1305300 % 6.99 % Total 1305300 6.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call option 28.09.2019 28 March 2019 till 28 Sep 2019 6767348 36.26 % Total 6767348 36.26 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Wanja S. Oberhof 6.99 % % 6.99 % WAOW Entrepreneurship GmbH % 36.26 % 36.26 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

03 Apr 2019

