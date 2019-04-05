Log in
SLEEPZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/05/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLEEPZ AG
SLEEPZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.04.2019 / 19:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SLEEPZ AG
Street: Gipsstraße 10
Postal code: 10119
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200CRSBZRBTC5BF95

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Granting of a proxy

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wanja S. Oberhof
Date of birth: 13 Apr 1986

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Grazia Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 March 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.99 % 36.26 % 43.25 % 18665331
Previous notification % % % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E3772 1305300 % 6.99 %
Total 1305300 6.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call option 28.09.2019 28 March 2019 till 28 Sep 2019 6767348 36.26 %
    Total 6767348 36.26 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wanja S. Oberhof 6.99 % % 6.99 %
WAOW Entrepreneurship GmbH % 36.26 % 36.26 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Apr 2019


05.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG
Gipsstraße 10
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.sleepz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

796701  05.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=796701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
